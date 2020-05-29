Local agencies distributing 20,000 masks for businesses

Local agencies are joining together to distribute 20,000 disposable face masks for Walla Walla businesses.
The masks are available 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday at the Walla Walla YMCA, located at 340 S. Park St.
The disposable masks, which the city of Walla Walla purchased through CARES Act funding, are available to small businesses that are licensed with the city. Businesses can take up to 10 masks for their employees or customers, according to a news release from the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
According to the release, this is one part of a joint effort by the city, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the foundation to prepare businesses to reopen as Walla Walla County continues into Phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan.
Other efforts have included hand sanitizer distribution and regular webinars to provide information on reopening.
“We’ve seen this community come together time and again during this pandemic to help our citizens,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said in a news release.
"Many of our businesses have been without income for two months, and these masks are one less thing they’ll need to buy as they reopen. I’m grateful to the city of Walla Walla for purchasing them and to the YMCA for helping with distribution."
When picking up masks, business owners should be prepared to share their business name and business address with YMCA staff members.
If staff from licensed businesses are unable to pick up masks during the designated distribution times, they can contact the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation or the Chamber to make different arrangements.