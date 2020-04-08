All of the month-to-month, week-to-week, day-to-day and hour-to-hour changes that have impacted peoples lives and livelihoods continue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the order to stay home and social distance.
Thus, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla board decided to postpone several of its upcoming productions and events, a post on Facebook noted.
"In the interest of the safety and well-being of our volunteers, patrons and community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all scheduled events for the theater." This includes the production of the musical "Godspell," auditions for and production of "Romantic Comedy" and a murder mystery "dinner party to die for" fundraiser.
Those who purchased tickets for the "Murder at Anonville Manor Dinner" will be contacted directly.
"We will keep you updated, and look forward to the time when we can open our doors and share moments and productions with all of you, our supporters and our community," the post continued.
For more details, contact 529-3683 or see ltww.org.