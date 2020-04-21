Library slates Nesting & Nature virtual poetry slam

As April is National Poetry Month, the Walla Walla Public Library is hosting a virtual poetry slam. The suggested “Nesting & Nature” theme on Facebook will celebrate the art and literary form of poetry, while encouraging community connections through this powerful medium, said library technician Annie Yetmez in a release.
So through April 30, community members may submit original poetry, or a favorite poem by a published poet, via direct message on the Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WWPL99362/ (click on the “Send Message” button at the top of the page.)
Suggestions and resources to get started writing poetry are accessible on the Library Facebook page. Library staff will award for first, second and third place prizes and a Viewer’s Choice Award for the poem receiving the most “likes” on the Facebook page.
The Poetry Slam is open to all ages and all community members residing in the Walla Walla Valley.
All original submissions must include author’s name, address and phone number or email, including parent/guardian name for authors under 18 years old; all previously published/non-original works must include a citation with the author’s name and title of the poem.
All submissions will be reviewed by library staff prior to being posted on the library’s Facebook page; as this is a community-building celebration, librarians reserve the right to reject submissions for inappropriate content including hate speech, harassment/bullying of specific individuals, or pornographic imagery.
All accepted submissions will be posted on the library’s Facebook page for viewing by the general public.
Winners will be announced on the library’s Facebook page on May 1 and contacted to receive a gift card to a local business. Winners will be announced in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
For more information, contact the library at allawallapubliclibrary@gmail.com with any questions, or call 509-527-4550.
Maryhill Museum of Art reaches out through internet
Maryhill Museum, which overlooks the Columbia River, south of Sunnyside, Wash., is providing opportunities to visit its exhibits virtually.
“We at Maryhill strongly believe in the power of art and community to sustain us during uncertain times.”
Although closed to the public, personnel are working to find ways to connect, according to a release.
The museum extended an invitation to look at the “Teachers as Artists” and “A Particular Beauty: Romanian Folk Clothing” exhibitions and create an art square for the “Exquisitely Connected” project.
“Teachers As Artists: Women of Influence”: This year the museum invited regional arts educators to submit work around the theme Women of Influence. They were asked to examine women who have influenced their life and/or artwork, reflected through any media or style.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington portion of the exhibit couldn’t be installed so it’s being presented at maryhillmuseum.org/teachersasartists.
“Exquisitely Connected: A Visual Art Community-Building Project”: It’s inspired by the Exquisite Corpse Surrealist parlor game , but this time artists can create 8-inch x 8-inch artworks that will be connected digitally. The goal is to connect artists of all ages and abilities — virtually and literally — as each finished artwork becomes a part of a larger whole.
The project requires a few basic art supplies and creativity. “Tell us about what you are feeling now, the hopes you want to express for the future, or create a metaphor for today’s world experience. Let your imagination run wild as we create a web of connectivity.” See ubne.ws/2RPqndK for details.
“A Particular Beauty: Romanian Folk Clothing”: Items have been selected from Maryhill’s more than 450 items of Romanian clothing and textiles for a display that includes dressed mannequins and numerous individual garments such as coats, vests, shirts and blouses. The exhibit showcases a remarkable variety of Romanian embroidery techniques, mediums and styles that have evolved over time. The exhibit will run through Nov. 15. An approximately 3-minute video of the exhibit is at ubne.ws/2zhhvY0.