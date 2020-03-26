Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

New at the Walla Walla Public Library

Despite the library's temporary closure there are many online resources available to the public, said Library Technician Emiley Jensen in a release. The library, at 238 E. Alder St., will continue to provide many of the digital services, such as eBooks and audio books, online access to newspapers and research databases.

During the closure, anyone who does not have a current library account can self-register at catalog.wallawalla.bywatersolutions.com for access to these online resources.

For those who have borrowed physical library materials, the library has extended loan periods during this time. Drop boxes will be closed — do not return items to the library until it is again open. Any fines accrued during this time will be waived.

Messages and questions may be sent via the library website or call 509-394-6704.

Washington Anytime Library: Visit anytime.overdrive.com or download the Libby App for free. (For help try: help.overdrive.com)

Fun collections include: Expanded Indie Collection — no waiting.

Books in Spanish/Libros en Español

SciFi Old & New, Contemporary & Classic

Legacy Washington Audio Collection — Listen now

Family Road Trip Audiobooks

Research Tools & Databases: Visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/research-tools-databases to learn a language with Pronunciator;, take a tutorial with Lynda.com; browse the Auto Repair Reference or access Consumer Reports, to name a few.

Additional sites with free public domain books include: Project Gutenberg; Europeana; Digital Public Library of America; Internet Archive (text, audio and video); Open Library; LibriVox (audio).

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email