New at the Walla Walla Public Library
Despite the library's temporary closure there are many online resources available to the public, said Library Technician Emiley Jensen in a release. The library, at 238 E. Alder St., will continue to provide many of the digital services, such as eBooks and audio books, online access to newspapers and research databases.
During the closure, anyone who does not have a current library account can self-register at catalog.wallawalla.bywatersolutions.com for access to these online resources.
For those who have borrowed physical library materials, the library has extended loan periods during this time. Drop boxes will be closed — do not return items to the library until it is again open. Any fines accrued during this time will be waived.
Messages and questions may be sent via the library website or call 509-394-6704.
Washington Anytime Library: Visit anytime.overdrive.com or download the Libby App for free. (For help try: help.overdrive.com)
Fun collections include: Expanded Indie Collection — no waiting.
Books in Spanish/Libros en Español
SciFi Old & New, Contemporary & Classic
Legacy Washington Audio Collection — Listen now
Family Road Trip Audiobooks
Research Tools & Databases: Visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/research-tools-databases to learn a language with Pronunciator;, take a tutorial with Lynda.com; browse the Auto Repair Reference or access Consumer Reports, to name a few.
Additional sites with free public domain books include: Project Gutenberg; Europeana; Digital Public Library of America; Internet Archive (text, audio and video); Open Library; LibriVox (audio).