DAYTON — Liberty Theater management wishes to clarify what being closed until further notice means because of federal, state and local protocols regarding COVID19.
"This is a difficult time for everyone. We are living now with another unprecedented event, disrupting social, economic and cultural life. We are needing to adjust daily to new developments," according to theater Manager Mike Ferrians in an email to patrons.
Touchet Valley Arts Council Board has canceled some events and postponed others. "However, it does not seem right to leave a historic theater marquee entirely blank. That would look like we are done," he said.
"Posting 'closed until further notice' does not portray an image I want to convey, either. I'm going with 'Stay Tuned.'" Another community theater in the state posted "extended Intermission."
"As a Liberty stage veteran I can assure you: the show must go on," Ferrians said.
Plans are in place to weather the storm. "When the time comes, we will be ready to open our doors once again and welcome you back for just such an opportunity to be together.
One thing is sure: we won't take it for granted. This is when we realize how much it matters," he said.
The nonprofit theater exists because of donated support. The theater recently received an unexpected gift of $10,000 from Michael and Cathy Lee Haight of Dayton to use during the closure.
Touchet Valley Arts Council/Liberty Theater is at 344 E. Main St., Dayton.