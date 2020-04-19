Legislators Rude and Jenkin host phone call to discuss COVID-19

Left, Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, and Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser.

 Courtesy photo

Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, and Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, will host a town hall-style phone call Monday for a 16th District community conversation about COVID-19.

The hourlong call starts at 4 p.m. To join, dial 509-394-4742.

Similar to a call-in radio show, the meeting is a chance for residents to ask questions directly to lawmakers. Participants can press the star button on their telephone keypad to indicate they have a question.

"With all the uncertainty and daily changes due to COVID-19, I want to ensure (residents) have what (they) need to stay healthy and safeguard against the virus," Rude said in the announcement.

He said his other priorities are to protect businesses and their ability to rehire when the stay-home order is lifted, and to maintain budget stability as the state revenues decline.

Jenkin said one of his primary goals is to begin the recovery process and reopen the 16th District and state.

 “We need to start reopening businesses that can practice social distancing and create a safe environment,” he said. "We need to allow you to participate in recreational activities, such as fishing, golfing and hiking. We need residential construction to start up again so we can build homes. We need to start identifying those businesses and trades that would positively jump start our way of life."

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.

