The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 15 cases of COVID-19 for Friday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 333 people, including 15 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 2,647 since mid-March, including 27 deaths, local officials reported.
The number of people hospitalized here was 17.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,287.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths)
The county’s case total is 4,810, including 52 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 17 active COVID-19 cases . Overall, 51 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
The most recent two deaths have been men each over the age of 50, said Martha Lanman, director for Columbia County Public Health department.
Lanman said Friday she is not giving out hospitalization information for victims of the virus as it might identify them in a small community.
Washington's Department of Health reported 3,141 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 29 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 195,554 cases and 2,879 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 91,421.
There were 16 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,138.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 576, unchanged from Thursday.