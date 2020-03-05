Three samples sent to Washington State Public Health lab for COVID-19 testing connected with a case in Umatilla County have come back negative, officials have announced.
Umatilla County Public Health said three samples were sent for testing earlier this week from people who had been in close contact with a person whose test was presumptive positive.
All three were returned with negative results, and no further testing is expected on the samples, an announcement Thursday afternoon said.
Umatilla County health officials said confirmation from Centers for Disease Control on the presumptive positive case is pending. That case was reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday.
Umatilla County officials said the person is recovering.
The update is an effort to “disseminate accurate and up-to-date information” in the face of community concern around COVID-19.
Because of the nature of the new coronavirus, officials anticipate additional samples will be collected for testing. However, Umatilla County Health will only release information if another presumptive positive result emerges.
The agency said daily check-ins with those being monitored due to close contact with the presumptive case continue. Those under monitoring or investigation who have negative lab test results will continue to be monitored in accordance with CDC guidelines, the announcement said.
Health officials say reports of prejudice in the community have risen as a result of unfounded fears.
Reports of prejudice against people of Asian descent and members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have been received. Risk of infection is not based on race, ethnicity or country of origin, Umatilla County Health Director Joseph Fiumara emphasized.
Residents are not at increased risk based on where they live, play or work.
“Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 spread when carried through tiny droplets from an infected person to the nose, mouth, or eyes of someone else,” Fiumara said in a prepared statement. “From what we know, transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected individual, so merely being in the same room as someone carrying the virus is not enough.”
Oregon Health Authority and Umatilla County Health remind people to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds (using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol as backup in the absence of soap and water), avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and staying home when sick, among other things.