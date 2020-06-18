Klicker's Strawberry Acres continues tradition despite coronavirus

To many at first glance, it may have seemed like a summer camp dropoff as kids got out of vehicles with lunchboxes in hand, hats on their heads and masks on their faces at Klicker’s Strawberry Acres.
But the kids at Strawberry Lane were on their way to work, making wages by picking strawberries.
Summer harvest for strawberries began early this month as 40 kids were added to the picking team Friday.
Owner Kirk Klicker continued what has become a more than 100-year-old family tradition when he was in his mid-20s, employing kids on the farm each summer, not only as strawberry pickers but in a system that puts the more experienced and faster pickers in charge of training the newbies.
The summer job teaches work ethic: showing up on time, communicating and following the rules. Above all, Klicker said, kids learn they can accomplish something. They can reach their potential and learn to believe in themselves in the ultimate confidence-builder, Klicker said.
This year has had challenges as Klicker had to adjust the workplace for sanitizing equipment and reinvent facilities for social distancing — all necessary for working in agriculture during the coronavirus pandemic.
Klicker created the position of sanitation manager, a graduated picker, special for this year. The manager leads a team, cleaning all of the vehicles thoroughly. A manual provides guidelines for the new safety procedures needed during the pandemic. The position is also in charge of identifying the points of possible infection to avoid an outbreak.
The position is not one Klicker hopes will be needed every year, he said.
Klicker estimates he spent $2,500 on barriers, masks, sprayers, hand pumps, hand sanitizers and more to keep his workers safe. The labor to set everything up and the new sanitation position led him to a total of $4,000 in additional coronavirus costs so far.
Masks are a requirement for all on the farm under Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidelines for agriculture issued June 3. Inslee requires all workers to wear a mask provided by the employer or wear their own homemade mask. Klicker said he bought 300 masks to use in a rotation that he can put through the laundry to clean.
“We hope this is not going to be the new normal. Oh please, it can’t be the new normal,” he said.
He said he misses hugs, handshakes and smiles on the kids faces. All of that was taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
“You lose a lot that way,” he said.
The young workers also have to readjust to social distancing after remote learning at home for so long in quarantine.
At the start of the workday, once parents drop off their kids — ages 12-16 — they first get their temperature checks.
Supervisor positions on the farm are young adults who have advanced from being pickers. The supervisors direct the kids to sign their names, sanitize their hands and board one of four school buses. The buses separate the newbies from the experienced pickers.
Klicker brought two of the four school busses to the entrance with a tractor because the engine doesn’t run, to create more space for each kid to have their own seat on the bus. He also put up sneezeguard barriers.
New kids are trained by their elders who have worked their way up into management. Klicker gives the supervisors a pep talk before they start working with the new pickers.
“Once they learn how to work, I like to teach them management, how to put something together,” he said.
Parents will tell Klicker their kids have done better in school after working on the farm.
Some parents were pickers themselves. In those days, they were likely working toward the purchase of a new bicycle or school clothes. Now their parents send many of them to help develop work ethic, Klicker said.
“We’re helping raise kids, using strawberries as a tool,” he said.
He teaches the supervisors to build relationships with the younger ones, who will be their team for the summer. He tells them to get the new kids motivated, bend down on their knees and show them how to pick the good ones and make sure they are well trained.
They move the bunch from the bus to a shop, where a training video is played. The video gives the new pickers information on food safety procedures, how to pick the strawberries and other state requirements. Klicker cleaned up his larger shop to distance the kids out by 6 feet.
Kids are shuffled into the field, given a flat and a cart to wheel down the row while they pick. A hand sanitizing station is set up at the edge of the field alongside the truck and water station.
Supervisors collect the strawberry flats and give kids a punch in their card. This is their pay stub as they get paid for the number of flats completed.
Pickers are encouraged to sanitize frequently and wash their hands, more than the food safety laws already required.
The pickers are separated to one picker on every other row on the west side and opposite on the east side, ensuring proper distance for safety.
The pickers start at 7 a.m. and typically work about four hours. A good picker may pack three to four flats per hour. Speed is important.
At the end of the day they gather on a grass field with dots spread 6 feet apart to rehash their accomplishments. They are told the number of berries picked that day, the average amount picked per person and the top picker of the day.
Daily rewards are given to help motivate the top pickers. He gets creative and picks the top picker based on newbies, age, sibling rivalry and other creative categories.
He said this gives the kids confidence and an ice cream coupon at the Klicker store.
Close to 80 kids showed up on Friday. The full harvest will bring 120 kids to pick on the three fields. The season will finish on Klicker Mountain, which will be ready in July. Kids began applying for positions in April. They found the job through word of mouth and tradition.