Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St., is one of Walla Walla’s oldest mansions, now turned museum.
It showcases the life and history of the Kirkman family. Led by a young textile salesman from England, William Kirkman found great success on the American frontier and newly founded cities.
William and Isabelle Kirkman became pillars of the community and completed their grand Italianate home in 1880. Much of the museum has personal items and furnishings that belonged to the Kirkmans. It is a place to tell their story and that of early Walla Walla through permanent and temporary exhibits and events.
That was until the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. The museum isn’t open, and events and scheduled activities are postponed or cancelled. As with many other organizations, members of the Kirkman House Museum Board and volunteers are watching and waiting to make decisions about reopening. In the case of museums, it won’t be possible until Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. But even then, plans are not entirely clear.
“We have no plan yet,” said Susan Monahan, board vice president. “It’s a combination of ‘what do you think?’ and ‘what do I actually feel comfortable with?’”
While the museum is closed, the board and volunteers are checking on each other to make sure everyone is all right.
Checking on people means also finding out what they are doing and how they spend their days.
Most docents and board members are being creative during their unexpected time off.
Monahan is researching news articles about the Kirkmans, making sure the collection is accurate and complete. One participant is making educational packets for school children.
The board conducts Zoom meetings and works to keep some degree of continuity during times when nothing is normal and everyone is at a distance.
“Initially we thought we’d have a few visitors,” Monahan said. “But we can’t keep up with sanitizing. We have small corridors and tiny rooms. And our docents are not a youthful group. How could we possibly risk them? Many of our guests are generally older, too.”
Museum operators are still very aware of having a community presence and being helpful in whatever ways possible under the current circumstance.
“There’s a lot of frustration,” Monahan said. “Being cooped up. But it’s a reminder, we’re all in this together. It’s affecting everybody. We’re watching, reading, waiting and keeping track of what’s going on so we can make some really safe and prudent decisions.”
For details, call 509-529-4373 or see kirkmanhousemuseum.org.