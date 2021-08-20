When Dr. Daniel Kaminsky agreed to an interview with a reporter for public radio, his vision was to showcase the extraordinary efforts the Walla Walla community is doing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not come out looking like the nation’s court jester, Kaminsky said.
What emerged in the piece broadcast by the national NPR program, “All Things Considered” on Thursday, Aug. 19, however, felt unfair and was definitely disappointing, the county’s Public Health Officer said the next day.
“I had a 50-minute, nuanced conversation and my quotes were less than 25 seconds," Kaminsky said of the segment titled “A Lack Of Health Information Has Made This Washington County A COVID Hot Spot.”
Indeed, his contribution to the story got whittled to three sentences carrying none of the information he’d hoped to convey, he said.
In the story, Puget Sound-area KUOW public radio station reporter Eilis O’Neill discusses her time spent in Walla Walla at the end of July, when Walla Walla County did have one of the highest case rates of the coronavirus per capita in the nation and low vaccination rates.
Walla Walla County, which had seen case rates fall in early summer, was the first county in Washington to get hit with the aggressive and highly-contagious delta mutation of COVID-19. Spiking case rates here reflected that sooner than in other counties, officials said.
In the show originally broadcast by KUOW on July 29, O’Neill spoke with Colville Street Patisserie owner David Christensen, who said the county Department of Community Health — Kaminsky specifically — had not provided specific business masking guidance when he asked it to.
The reporter also spoke with Claudia Reyes, who manages her family’s restaurant, Taqueria Yungapeti on South Ninth Avenue.
Reyes said when her son needed his appendix taken out in mid-July, she was surprised to learn this wave of the pandemic had struck people so severely and created a shortage of hospital bed space.
Reyes also told O’Neill that while her husband, who is missing a kidney, got vaccinated she wants to wait “a little bit longer” for more information about the vaccines.
That information would typically come from public health officials, but Kaminsky isn’t talking about it, the reporter inferred.
Rather, the KUOW interview with the public health leader suggests he is more interested in holding on to the community’s trust once the pandemic ends.
That’s not the point Kaminsky remembers trying to get across to O’Neill, he told the Union-Bulletin on Friday, Aug, 20.
The physician is the first to say he struggles in interacting with reporters, unsure of how he will come across. He's not had media training and didn't do a good job of crafting his message during that radio interview, he felt.
But the points he intended to convey was that Walla Walla County health department is doing a good job in getting information out through various platforms, including social media and presentations in county commission, unified command and local service club meetings.
In those Kaminsky and his staff continually encourage vaccinations. But in reaching the people who just refuse to consider getting vaccinated and don’t believe the science behind it, Walla Walla County is among the majority of counties in the state with the same challenge and no answers yet, Kaminsky said.
By not directly including that wording when answering O’Neill’s question about what more can be done, his rhetorical response might seem anemic.
What’s the one thing he could say to change those minds, Kaminsky wondered aloud to O’Neill.
He’s not convinced he has the ability and power to do that, he conceded to the reporter.
It's frustrating to hear that played back, the doctor said.
“When we are doing the best we can for our county."
Plenty of anecdotal evidence and data is showing that “blaming, shaming and finger wagging” pushes people away from vaccination rather than toward it, Kaminsky said.
He does empathize with people struggling with vaccination information, he added.
“We want to be there when people are ready to make that decision … My strategy is to be as close to them as I can. Part of the messaging is just facts, no spin. The second spoke of my strategy to have vaccinations as readily available as possible.”
While some agencies in the United States have offered incentives for getting the jab, a public health department doesn’t have that tool in its toolbox, Kaminsky said.
That’s where community partnerships play an important role, he added, such as his hope to join with Baker Boyer Bank and Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce to offer a vaccine lottery.
Joining Friday's interview, the county’s former, long-time public health officer Dr. Larry Jecha noted many states have tried various incentives without gaining real traction.
“Whatever we do now, it is difficult to get behavioral changes right now," he said. "I don’t think there is a right answer. You can throw money at it, but it needs to be a community effort.”
Like when the polio vaccine arrived in the Tri-Cities, he said as an example.
“People have told me the doctors met the vaccine at the airport. People were lined up, begging to get it. And here we are, trying to beg people. Can you imagine?”
Every public health department in Washington lacks enough resources, including staffing, Jecha said, thanks to the demise of motor vehicle excise taxes 20 years ago.
That loss eventually meant no state funding for basic county health services, leaving it up to county coffers to fill the gaps.
Kaminsky is in a hard spot, Jecha pointed out.
The public health officer’s job has changed dramatically during the pandemic. The position has been elevated to a political level that’s not been seen in the past. Add in the public’s anger and fear of the virus, and the job has become a minefield, Jecha said.
“And a 25-second sound bite out of a 50 minute interview, I think it was cheap shot,” he said.
Topping that was the national rebroadcast three weeks later, when other counties in Washington have reached similar case rates as the delta variant spread out from this corner of the state and Walla Walla no longer stands alone.
"And we are 15th in vaccination rates," Kaminsky said. "We are not laggards. We did this with a volunteer corp...with no state or federal help."
The public radio experience has shown him that perhaps “perception is everything,” he said. “And I’ve been focusing on substance.”
One sliver of a silver lining is that since Walla Walla County was the first to get slammed by the delta variant, case counts should plateau here first, like what is happening in India and the United Kingdom now, the men predicted.
“If we had natural and vaccinated immunity, we could have stopped this. That’s how you stop a variant, by stopping the disease,” Jecha said.
Kaminsky said he expects the pandemic to last about 18 more months, during which time he will continue to try and raise vaccination rates and bring the community together on a common front line.
"We are working long and hard hours," he said. "And I am trying to do the best for this county.”