Data from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health shows COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County have been sharply increasing over the past several weeks.
Just as Washington state is on the verge of reopening on June 30, the number of people with active cases of the illness here was 176 on Monday, June 21, the highest number since February. The spike follows numbers that dropped into the 20s in March.
The uptick is largely in the 18 and under age group and seems linked to school activities, the county's public health officer, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, told commissioners in an update on Monday, June 21.
Kaminsky said the numbers recently put the county's positivity rate at about 10%, or more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, adding that with school now out for summer, the virus case numbers are dropping again and affiliated hospitalizations have been steadily declining.
While some COVID-19 variants have shown up in Walla Walla County, the more worrisome one, Delta or B.1.617.2, has not so far, Kaminsky said.
This strain of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has now been classified as a "variant of concern" and is highly transmissible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county's overall vaccination rate stands at 57%, and 63% of residents age age 18 have had at least once one vaccine dose, Kaminsky said.
Washington state health authorities said in a COVID-19 situation report released Monday, June 21, that variants of concern continue to pose additional risks for outbreaks and stress on health systems, especially where vaccination rates are lower. Officials said the best way to control the spread of variants is to increase vaccination rates.
Health experts said while vaccination efforts have helped reduce transmission of the coronavirus, increases in population — or herd — immunity have started to flatten as vaccination rates have slowed. And as of the end of May, statewide virus transmission levels remained relatively high, with COVID-19 spreading at about the same pace.
However, dropping hospitalization rates in vaccinated people show the vaccine formulas are "clearly protecting people from severe COVID-19 illness," officials said in their report.
As of early June, hospital admission rates among unvaccinated people ages 45-64 continued to increase despite declining rates in the overall population of that age group.
The estimated admission rate for unvaccinated people is 21 times higher than for those vaccinated in ages 45-64, and 15 times higher in unvaccinated people ages 65 and older, according to the state's weekly update.
For information on upcoming vaccination clinics in Walla Walla, including on Wednesday, June 23, go to ubne.ws/vaxclinics.
Those without computer access can call 509-524-2647 and leave their name, birth date, phone number and a message.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, June 15-21:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 90, from 5,341 on June 15 to 5,431 Monday, June 21.
- Active cases on Monday totaled 176; there were 134 on June 14 and 101 on June 7. Current test positivity rate is 4.8%. No residents were hospitalized on Monday, June 21.
- The local death toll stayed at 66 people.
- 58,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up by 1,268 from 57,590 doses on June 14.
Numbers for Umatilla County, June 15-21:
- There was one new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, June 21. Total COVID-19 cases rose by 62, from 8,530 to to 8,592; there was one affiliated hospitalization and five discharges.
- The death toll is 87 people.
- 25,807 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up by 565 from 25,242 on June 14. In that latest number, 2,331 vaccinated folks are in Milton-Freewater, rising by half a percent point this last week to reach 19.5%. In Athena, 10 more people had vaccine shots this past week, reaching 466 or 33.5% of the population. Weston also saw another 10 people get vaccinated, making 300 residents or 23.9%.
Numbers for Columbia County, June 21:
- 129 total cases.
- The death toll stands at six.
- 3,179 vaccine doses have been given, up 32 since June 15.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
- 224 new cases of COVID-19; 447,724 total cases.
- 5,838 total deaths — 18 reported Monday, June 21.
- 127 new cases of COVID-19; 205,154 total cases.
- No new deaths; 2,730 total.