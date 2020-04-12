Is the American economy's 'backbone' breaking?

“I don’t know what we can do about it, but be persistent.”
Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson didn’t mince words with business leaders during an open meeting for the Port’s Economic Development Steering Committee.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has new programs and new funding from Congress, but Dickinson said wait times are getting longer and so is frustration for business owners.
A brand new batch of state funding announced last week will only total about $5 million statewide.
Meanwhile, Kim Clark, general manager at Ski Bluewood, has been the lone soul on the slopes south of Dayton, checking the sewer and water lines every day, he said in the Port’s teleconference. The fresh powder is left unblemished and unused.
“Wow,” was Dickinson’s reaction after Clark described the scene.
Clark said he filed a claim for business interruption but “of course, was denied.”
Bluewood is just one of many businesses across the country turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Government leaders across the world have shut down “non-essential” services and forced others to drastically alter operations. Some businesses will be fine, but many small businesses, often deemed the “backbone of the U.S. economy” by American politicians, are hanging by a thread.
No time for a waiting game
There are two main relief programs businesses can access right now — the Personal Paycheck Protection program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. Both are administered by the SBA and part of the CARES Act passed March 27 by Congress, which features $349 billion for small businesses.
For Washington state, there’s also the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant program offered through the Washington State Department of Commerce. It will use money from the Washington Lottery to disperse $5 million statewide.
The paycheck program is meant to float payroll for small businesses. But local businesses and government leaders have been seeing the same complaints resounding thus far — the money isn’t coming fast enough.
For the holding period, there’s the disaster loan program, which acts more like a grant. Loans are capped at $1,000 per employee and max out at $10,000.
Only 4% of businesses applying for that money nationwide had been approved as of Thursday, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. About half of all American small businesses applied for the grants.
Furthermore, the NFIB reports that 70% of American small businesses have applied for the paycheck protection loans, but only about 72% of that group did so successfully.
“It’s been really tough, especially when you’re talking about the smaller businesses,” Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Kyle Tarbet said.
Tarbet said the federal government plans to make the financial assistance retroactive.
“And that’s great. But there’s still hard costs (businesses) have to cover, and if someone was struggling before this, they’re really in a desperate spot now,” he said.
A poll from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that about 54% of American small businesses have either already closed or will close within two weeks. That poll was conducted March 28, a day after Congress passed the $2.2 trillion relief bill.
The more staggering news from that poll: 43% of the small businesses surveyed predicted to close permanently in three to six months, 24% predicted to close within a two-month period, and 11% predicted they would shutter their doors for good sometime this month. They need the money quickly.
Tarbet has shifted his workday to answering questions for the small businesses who are members of the Chamber.
“About 95% of my day is dedicated to that,” Tarbet said. For example, “You’re not able to accept money for the same purpose from multiple government agencies. So I hope people aren’t double dipping on accident.”
The SBA loans are being disbursed through private banks, which could help greatly reduce the risk of fraud, Tarbet said, but there was a sudden rush because of how the program started.
Dickinson said it created frustrations for the business owners she spoke with as the website crashed, questions went unanswered and waiting periods began to mount.
“They’re frustrated by the application process,” Dickinson said in the economic development meeting.
One issue is that those loans are on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited amount of money. Businesses scrambled to jump on the opportunity.
“I understand why it was rushed,” Tarbet said. “(Businesses) need the resources, but it was made difficult. … It provided an unnecessary rush; businesses filled out forms in a panic.”
On April 1, just a few days after the CARES Act was passed, Tarbet and the Chamber hosted a webinar to talk about the new programs and how small businesses could begin to seek relief. Local, state and federal government experts offered up their knowledge.
It was well received, so Tarbet decided it would be good to do a follow-up webinar, bringing in the loan experts from banks to talk about the process.
Even within 24 hours, that was impossible.
The bankers could barely keep up with demand and their own steep learning curve, let alone host a summit on the subject.
“So that seminar won’t be happening anytime soon,” Tarbet said.
Even if a business is able to get through the application process, there’s still the matter of waiting to receive the check, and what’s a business to do in the meantime? That’s where the Economic Injury Disaster Loan money can help. It is supposed to be a stopgap.
There are some success stories on the national level, but many businesses are not seeing the results for themselves, according to business organizations.
Brad Close, president of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the delays are unacceptable.
“As delays continue every day, we are hearing from many of the smallest businesses that their biggest concern is the $349 billion lending program running dry before their applications are processed,” Close said in a statement. “This is half of the American economy and nearly half of all jobs we are talking about. ... Every day of delay means more small businesses will shut down, and more employees will find themselves out of work.”
Jeannie Balmer, co-owner of H&H Sports and Jewelry in Walla Walla, said two full-time staff members had hours cut to part-time in order to sustain the business.
H&H applied for a disaster loan as soon as possible.
“Nothing’s free in this world, but this should help our employees,” Balmer said. “And I can’t wait until those funds come through.”
Balmer said H&H applied for a loan through Community Bank. That experience was great, Balmer said, but the federal money still isn’t moving.
“And how can we hold on?” Balmer wondered. “It will be interesting to see. I’m not Walmart and I’m not the grocery stores. … And I’ll say the amount of foot traffic anywhere, especially in our community, is almost minimal (right now).”
Balmer said a friend who works in the golf industry, which has come to a complete halt, is still waiting too, even after getting approved for a loan.
Anecdotally, Balmer said she hasn’t heard of a success story yet of loans coming through.
A slim lifeline
As with many things in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more questions than answers.
The $5 million from Washington, intended for businesses with one to 10 employees, is a drop in the bucket, leaders said.
“It’s not much,” Dickinson said. “But they are promising to distribute it proportionally across the state.”
In Walla Walla County, the Port of Walla Walla is the liaison for getting applications to the state for that funding.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay told the Port’s Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting last Thursday that demand has been high for something that may not amount to much.
“We went live Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. and we had roughly 100 applications within the first 24 hours,” Reay said in the meeting. By Thursday the Port had well over 200 applications.
“Doing the math, you can see there’s probably about $85,000 to $95,000 that’s going to come to Walla Walla County businesses — so that’s not a lot.”
A local review team will scan through the applications Monday and then approved applications will be sent to the state where another committee will review everything and apply awards.
“By the time funds get released, I don’t think these businesses will see funds until June 1 at the soonest,” Reay said.
The straw
Some good news is beginning to appear, Reay said.
“We are starting to see some flattening of the curve, at least in Washington state,” Reay said, referring to the number of coronavirus cases.
Even if the health crisis begins its remission, the state’s shutdown will last through at least May 4.
“I’m hopeful that that is the end of this timeframe as there are a lot of small businesses that are suffering as a result of this shutdown,” Reay said.
Not all businesses find themselves in the same difficult spot either.
Dickinson said agricultural businesses were reportedly doing fine and most manufacturers were OK too. Grocery stores are going on historic hiring binges, according to the U.S. Chamber.
Other industries have figured out ways to get creative with sustaining their operations, Tarbet said.
Another silver lining, he said is that in a small community, with banks established locally, there should be fairly open lines of communication.
“I know that (the banks) have been working really hard to keep up with that demand,” Tarbet said.
However, the brutal reality is that the majority of small businesses in America still need the money, and quickly at that.
Otherwise, COVID-19 could prove to be the straw — a very large straw — that breaks the “backbone of the U.S. economy.”