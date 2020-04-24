Billy Yaw had been working on what was already regarded by fans as one of the great business comeback stories of the year.
For months anticipation had been building around the return of Eastgate’s famous roundtable sandwiches.
So when the projected opening came on the exact day Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide shutdown of restaurants and bars as a strategy to bend the curve of Washington’s COVID-19 cases, Yaw postponed.
And then last week he did what few believed possible in a time of strain for restaurants: He launched a business during the pandemic and sold so many takeout sandwiches that he ran out of ingredients.
“We really didn’t know how to order,” Yaw marveled.
Opening of “The Blue” on April 13 brought back to life a business that had been an anchor of Eastgate at 2025 Isaacs Ave. since 1956. Closed the last six years, the business had been famous for its warm deli-style sandwiches made on round bread, cut into quarters and served with cheese on top.
Yaw, who is also operator of The Getaway Casino just a stone’s throw from The Blue, hoped he could sell 100 sandwiches on the first day. He teased out the business’s opening three days before its launch.
The first phone call for an order came that Monday at 9:45 a.m. from two elderly women who had long known The Blue.
It was followed by more than 600 other calls that day. The telephone system was so bogged down by people hitting redial that the business averaged a call every 30 seconds.
Yaw and his skeleton crew of about four people sold 207 sandwiches the first day.
Last Friday was the busiest day of opening week with 255 sandwiches sold. In total, the first week had sales of 1,244 sandwiches with ham and Reuben among the most popular. Local resident Fred Palumbo ordered the 1,000th sandwich, earning a free one next time as his prize.
The success was such a surprise that distributor US Foods held up the business as an unusual example of the pandemic trend, Yaw said.
For those who know the sandwiches — as well as the friendly neighborhood bar that served Eastgate for the better part of six decades — the welcome from the community is probably less of a surprise.
“Everybody knows this place,” said Yaw, who drank his first beer ever there.
Started by Ed Harding, the business was purchased in 1964 by the late Dale Shelton and his wife, Doris. They’d owned Kwik-Freeze Lockers in the same strip. Doris Shelton’s parents owned the laundromat between the businesses.
In an ad announcing their ownership change The Blue — known over the years as “Blue Mountain Tavern” and before its closure as “Blue Mountain Casino” but now simply “The Blue” — the business was described as a place “Where everyone meets everyone else!” It had live music and dancing on the weekends.
After selling the business in the 1990s, the Sheltons maintained ownership of the property. Doris Shelton, whom Yaw refers to as “the Queen of Eastgate,” runs the laundromat.
Yaw said her contributions to the business have helped restore The Blue in the community. She shared the recipes for the sandwiches and contributed wall hangings, stained glass and decor known in the building from decades before.
“She’s here every day,” Yaw said. “It’s a real Godsend.”
Work on the property started in late 2019. Yaw said paneling on the walls was taken down to the 4-foot level for a balanced feel throughout the building, The green ceilings were painted. A separate buddy bar was added.
The area includes an all-ages dining area for family service, as well as spots for those over 21.
The opening has also added some business for Hidden Valley Bakery, which makes all of the round bread.
But when it opens back to the public, Yaw said sandwiches won’t be the only item on the menu. Breakfast, lunch and dinner service is expected. He plans to offer Peanut Night on Wednesdays, Prime Rib Thursdays, Pork Slider Saturdays and Pot Roast Sundays.
The business will also host a soup and salad bar, which Yaw expects to be a popular draw.
Yaw said the decision to open came out of necessity. After investing in the business, he simply couldn’t afford to not operate it on some level.
The energy for it has been beyond his wildest expectations.
“I just can’t wait until we can open for real,” he said. “I can’t to get everybody here to have a beer and conversation.”