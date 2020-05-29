Inslee's new plan could accelerate efforts to reopen parts of Washington

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee's new proclamation, announced this afternoon, is likely to accelerate efforts to reopen parts of Washington under his existing four-phase recovery plan.
The new order will replace Inslee’s existing emergency stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Monday.
Originally issued March 23, the stay-at-home order clamped down on businesses and social activity to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic roared across the state and nation.
But starting June 1, counties that have already accelerated their reopenings by moving to the second phase will be able to start applying for the third phase in the plan. The new directive allows the possibility for counties to advance partly toward a phase.
And it lays out new metrics that will help Washington’s large counties still in the first — and most restrictive — phase to reach the second phase.
“Under this new approach, counties will have more flexibility to demonstrate that they have the capability to stay on top of the virus,” Inslee said.
The new directive will also require workers at their jobs to wear facial coverings, unless they don’t have in-person interactions. That provision will take effect June 8.
But mainly, the new plan relaxes a key standard — the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in a county over a 14-day span. That metric has prevented Washington’s largest counties — like King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — from moving to the second phase.
State officials in recent weeks have allowed some larger counties to move to the second phase if they have fewer than 10 new confirmed cases per 100,000 over that time span.
Now, counties with fewer than 25 new confirmed cases per 100,000 across 14 days can apply to move to the second phase, as long as they also meet other criteria. That could potentially make Snohomish and Whatcom counties eligible, if their numbers are favorable enough.
It remains unclear when King County may qualify — and seek to apply — to move to the second phase.
The second phase allows a host of business activities to resume. Barbershops, hairstylists nail salons and tattoo artist, can start back up, with protective measures against the virus.
Other personal and professional services can similarly go back to work. Restaurants can seat diners with limitations on capacity and table size, and some in-store retail purchases can be made.
Inslee’s new order will also allow counties to ask Secretary of Health John Wiesman on June 1 for permission to move to the next phase in reopening from whatever phase that are currently in. Wiesman has been making the final decisions for allowing counties to open up more quickly.
That means the 26 counties currently in Phase 2 could then apply to the Phase 3, which further loosens restrictions on businesses and allows some non-essential travel.
And the new proclamation also affords the flexibility for counties to move partly into the next phase. That means a county in the first — and most restrictive phase — could ask to add some second-phase activities.