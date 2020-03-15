Inslee to order all bars, restaurants to close to fight virus

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said tonight that he will order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Inslee said the ban, to be issued via emergency proclamation Monday, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services.
Walla Walla County does not haven any reported cases of COVID-19 as of today. Umatilla County has one official case and one presumptive positive. Columbia County has one positive case. No cases have been reported in the Tri-Cities as of today either.
No time frame was given on how long the restrictions will last. Inslee also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.
"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here, and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease. I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges,” Inslee said.
Public health officials in the Seattle area reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bring the total statewide to at least 42.
Other governors have instituted such measures. California Gov. Gavin Newsom today called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state. The governors of Ohio, Massachusetts and Illinois also ordered bars and restaurants to shutter.
Both additional deaths announced today were residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the suburban nursing home that has been the center of the outbreak in the hard-hit region. They were a woman in her 60s who died Saturday and a woman in her 70s who died Thursday.
That makes 29 coronavirus-related fatalities linked to the nursing home. There are more than 750 confirmed cases statewide.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
Also, an emergency room doctor at a suburban Seattle hospital that has treated many people with coronavirus has contracted the disease.
EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland said in a statement Sunday that the doctor was in “critical condition but stable.”
Dr. Liam Yore, the immediate past president of the Washington Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told The Seattle Times the doctor was in his 40s. Yore told the newspaper the doctor had used personal protective equipment and that it was not known whether the physician contracted COVID-19 in the community or at work
