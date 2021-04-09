Gov. Jay Inslee will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington state will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising cases.
As of Friday, April 9, Walla Walla and Columbia counties still appear to be headed forward.
At a Thursday news conference Inslee said “we’ve let our guard down to some degree.”
All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies are OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.
To stay in Phase 3, counties must meet two metrics, and the metrics are different for counties with fewer than 50,000 people.
Larger counties, which includes Walla Walla County with a population of about 61,000 people, must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and have fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health’s data dashboard shows that from March 25 to April 7 there were 85 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people and two hospitalizations during April 2-7.
Health officials here were updating and finalizing numbers this morning, but nailing down state data can be tricky, said county public health officer, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
There is a two-week lag and sometimes errors in statewide reporting. Thus his office keeps its own logs, and the numbers there are stable for Walla Walla County, Kaminsky said.
“I’m not anxious.”
Most recently the county has had a baseline of about two to four active cases, with sporadic spikes in those numbers, he said.
On Thursday, April 8, there were 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Kaminsky likened such jumps to the stock market, with its peaks and troughs in points. The day-to-day information is not the entire picture of the virus and case rate trends even out over time.
This area continues to lag behind much of Washington state in case numbers jumps, he added.
“What I am seeing is we’re probably safe for now,” he said.
For 17 smaller counties — Klickitat, Asotin, Pacific, Adams, San Juan, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Lincoln, Ferry, Wahkiakum, Columbia, Kittitas, Stevens, Douglas, Okanogan, Jefferson and Garfield — they have to have fewer than 30 cases over a two-week period and fewer than 3 new COVID hospitalizations over a one-week period.
Columbia County has not had an active case of COVID-19 since Feb. 25, public health administrator Martha Lanman said, and no virus-related hospitalizations for about two months.
On April 15 all state residents over age 16 will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination.