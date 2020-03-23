Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington residents to stay at home, except for crucial activities like buying groceries, seeking medical care or going to work at essential businesses.
The stay-at-home order goes into effect immediately and will last for two weeks. It bans all gatherings of people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, whether by public or private groups. That includes weddings and funerals. Any non-essential businesses still operating must close in 48 hours.
Washington’s definition of “essential business” will be modeled on lists developed by the federal government and by California. Those have significant exceptions — allowing restaurants to still offer take-out and delivery, in addition to exempting pharmacies, food banks, convenience stores, banks and laundromats, among other services.
Inslee’s action came the same day Boeing announced it will suspend its Puget Sound manufacturing and maintenance operations for two weeks, beginning Wednesday, after a worker at the company’s Everett plant died of a COVID-19 infection.
Inslee, who had up until now resisted the drastic step, followed a wave of similar decrees by states including California, New York, Oregon, and by some Washington cities, including Everett and Edmonds, which have in the last few days shuttered non-essential business and ordered residents to stay home.
In California, which was the first to order such statewide restrictions, 40 million residents were told by Gov. Gavin Newsom to go into home isolation starting Thursday evening, marking the most stringent U.S. effort yet to stop the spread of the disease. On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a similar directive.
The global pandemic has been especially severe in Washington, which had the first reported outbreak in the U.S., and had 2,221 known cases and at least 110 deaths as of Monday.
In response, Inslee has issued an escalating array of orders banning large public gatherings and has urged residents to voluntarily self-isolate as much as possible. One March 12 he ordered public schools in three counties to close. Then, a day later he ordered all K-12 schools statewide to close through April 24.
But as of last week, he had said it was not yet time to order Washingtonians to remain at home, and that the state still had unused tools before such a step would need to be invoked.
While many Washingtonians have heeded public-health advice and previous directives to encourage social distancing, “some are still not grasping the seriousness of this pandemic,” Inslee’s office wrote in a series of talking points distributed to other elected leaders Monday.
Inslee cited traffic data last Friday as evidence that residents in some parts of Washington weren’t taking his pleas to stay home seriously enough, lamenting relatively modest reductions on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and along State Route 167.
Traffic dropped on those toll corridors and on most others across the state over the weekend. But the reductions apparently didn’t adequately reassure the governor.
The governor has faced increasing pressure to impose more forceful measures amid reports that some people have been ignoring public-health warnings and continuing to gather in close proximity at some parks and beaches.
Earlier Monday, Rick Hicks, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 174, blistered Inslee in an open letter, saying the delay in a strict stay-at-home order risked the health of union workers who deliver groceries, UPS packages, and work in sanitation and law enforcement.
“I have supported you because I believed it was in the interests of the Labor community to support politicians that at least appear to care about our issues. However, in this moment of crisis, it no longer matters what you say – the only thing that matters is what actions you take. And by refusing to protect our members with a lockdown order, you are demonstrating exactly how little working people mean to you,” Hicks wrote.
Last week, University of Washington Judith Malmgren, an affiliate assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington, said she favored immediately implementing a shelter-in-place order for King County.
State law gives Inslee broad authority to issue a stay-at-home order, University of Washington law professor Hugh Spitzer said.
Washington’s “state of emergency” statute says the governor can prohibit “any number of persons … from assembling or gathering on the public streets, parks or other open areas of the state, either public or private.”
It also says he can ban “the sale, purchase or dispensing” of commodities or goods “to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace.” There’s even a catch-all provision that says he can bar “other activities as he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited” to keep the public safe.
The governor’s powers “are very, very strong, and they’re meant to be strong, because they’re really for significant emergencies — everything from wars, to riots to epidemics,” Spitzer said.