Another person in Umatilla County died after a positive test of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.
According to a release from Umatilla County Public Health, the 77th county resident to die in connection to the disease was a man, 71, who tested positive for the virus Jan. 19 and died Jan. 21. He was being held in prison at the time, according to the release.
In addition, another 18 cases were announced Friday, bringing the county’s total since testing began last year to 7,438.
In Walla Walla County, another 16 positive tests were reported with no new deaths, according to covidwwc.com, the county Department of Community Health’s coronavirus resource webpage.
A total of 4,616 cases have been noted since testing began last year, with 46 people dying in connection with COVID-19. Nine people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus out of the 159 people who currently have it.
Currently, there are three active cases at the Washington State Penitentiary out of 985 total cases tallied since August.
Washington state has had 327,167 cases since January 2020, with 4,675 people dying in connection to the outbreak, according to the Friday numbers updated on the state Department of Health’s online dashboard.
The state is now reporting more than 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given.
“We are thrilled that 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Washington state,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the Washington secretary of health, in a release Friday. “That means hundreds of thousands of people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.”
According to the dashboard on Friday, about 11,000 doses have been administered in Walla Walla County and about 1,000 in Columbia County.
A vaccine clinic planned for second-dose follow-up patients was postponed Saturday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building because of the harsh winter weather in the region, as well as a clinic at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Monday’s clinic at the fairgrounds was also postponed and instead all residents scheduled for second doses on Saturday and Monday will be asked to attend a clinic Saturday, Feb. 20, officials said.
Those who received their first-doses on Jan. 23 or Jan. 25 should arrive at the fairgrounds on Feb. 20 at the same time they received their first vaccine.
Those unable to attend the rescheduled date can call Community Health at 509-524-2647 to learn about a new date.
Health officials said that while the clinic postponement pushes the second-dose window beyond the recommended time frame, it will still be within an admissible six-week period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Oregon, 517 new cases of the disease were recorded and 38 people died in connect to the disease, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Friday update.
A total of 649,602 Oregonians are fully vaccinated against the virus, OHA reported, after about 26,000 more people were added to the vaccine registry.
Umatilla County is planning a drive-thru clinic for county residents age 75 or older Friday at the future home of Tum-a-Lum Lumber (formerly Gilbert Auto) at 2260 SE Court St., Pendleton. Limited first doses will be available to those eligible, officials said.
Second doses will be available for people who received their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before Jan. 22. Anybody eligible for vaccination can select an arrival window online at bit.ly/ucohealthcovidvaccine. People unable to access the online form can call 541-278-6311 for assistance.
Health officials said Safeway pharmacies in Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater are now offering limited COVID-19 vaccination by appointment only through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Those currently eligible for vaccination can schedule an appointment at safeway.com/COVID-19.