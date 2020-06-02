Ink Institute

Ink Institute founder Marianne Ornelas performs an eyebrow waxing on a client. Her business has moved to 210 E. Alder St.

 By VICKI HILLHOUSE of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Ink Institute, a business known for its permanent makeup, is writing a new chapter in the pandemic.

The cosmetic tattoo and piercing shop owned by Marianne Ornelas has made a move from the Die Brucke Building to Alder Street.

Last Friday, the operation hosted a ribbon-cutting in its new space at 210 E. Alder St., formerly home to Lash Vandal.

Ornelas said the operation had been on the verge of closure when the opportunity for a move came.

“Not only do we get to reopen, we get to open in a brand new location,” she posted on social media late last week.

She said the business didn’t receive have financial assistance through the required closures, and refunds had to be given to students who would have gone through her educational training program.

With the opening of salons and similar businesses under mandatory health guidelines, Ornelas is already planning special events, including a botox party, at the new location.

