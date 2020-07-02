Cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla have increased by six, according to figures posted by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, while Umatilla County cases surged by 84 Wednesday, officials there reported.
Walla Walla health officials hadn’t issued any press release updates since Tuesday when four new cases were reported for a total of 168. Since then, the total number of cases has been updated to 175 through the pandemic.
The health department site reports 46 cases in active isolation. The community has had three deaths from the coronavirus and 126 recoveries.
In Umatilla County, the spike Wednesday also included another seven cases considered to be “presumptive positive.”
The county reported a total of 615 cases of people infected since the outbreak began. The number includes 49 presumptive cases — meaning a person is showing signs of the sickness and has been in close contact with other people who contracted it but has not tested positive yet.
Three more people have fully recovered from the disease since Tuesday, bringing the number to 270 people recovered, 340 people are still fighting the disease, including eight people who are hospitalized.
No new deaths have been reported, but five people have died in the county from COVID-19.
Oregon is reporting 8,931 state residents have been or are expected to be diagnosed with the illness, and 208 deaths.
According to a map of Oregon’s COVID-19 testing and outcomes by county, Umatilla County has the third highest rate based on cases per 10,000 people. The county averages 65.7 cases per 10,000 people, behind Lincoln County (67.1 positive cases per 10,000 people) and Union County (127.4 cases per 10,000 people).