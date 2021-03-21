When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, March 18, that indoor visits at long-term care facilities could finally resume, Parke Thomas was among those sending up a cheer.
Thomas is executive director at Quail Run Retirement Community on Plaza Way. Every step closer to a sense of normalcy for the residents there is a gift, especially to families, he said.
What is important to know, however, is that Inslee’s announcement is not going to be a green light at this moment but more of a yellow caution light, Thomas and other local elder care administrators say.
In a press conference, Inslee said indoor, in-person visits to long-term care facilities would be allowed in situations where residents or visitors have been vaccinated.
“If your mother is in a facility, and she is vaccinated and you are not, you still will be able to visit with her indoors,” Inslee said. “If you are vaccinated, and she is not, you will be able to visit with her indoors.”
Seattle Times reporter Paige Cornwell noted the announcement was welcome news for the state’s 70,000 residents of 4,000 long-term care facilities, which have been the hardest hit — and locked down the tightest — since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Facilities banned visitors soon after outbreaks were reported in the Seattle area, and residents in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities largely remained confined to their rooms for most of the year,” she wrote.
“Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said facilities should allow indoor visits for all nursing home residents, regardless of whether the resident or the visitor is vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also OK for a visitor to hug or touch a resident if the resident has been fully vaccinated, CMS said in its new guidance in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This guidance, however, does not change individual states’ restrictions.”
The coronavirus has been especially deadly in the state’s long-term care facilities. Those residents account for about 1% of the state’s population, but about 49% of deaths in the state attributable to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, Cornwell reported, noting at the pandemic’s December peak, nearly 600 facilities reported at least one active infection.
For nearly a year, Quail Run staff kept the virus away from the 50 or so residents there, Thomas said.
By setting up strict safety protocols in the earliest days of the pandemic and adding more safeguards along the way, the facility had zero positive tests until, ironically, the day of the first vaccination clinic there.
That resident has recovered, Thomas said.
No part of the pandemic has been easy, but cutting off face-to-face visits was the most difficult, he said.
“The isolation is very hard for residents.”
Nonetheless, Inslee’s new order has to be implemented carefully, Thomas said.
“What happens when you loosen things up even a little, everyone thinks all the safety protocols should be lifted. That is asking for trouble.”
Quail Run is taking baby steps, he said, explaining that while residents recently have been able to eat outside their rooms once again, tables are widely spaced, and diners are slotted into cohorts between those vaccinated and those who chose not to be.
“Just that communal dining has improved the quality of life, just for people to be able to chat over the table,” Thomas said.
Masking and physical distancing will continue to be the norm for now. Residents will still be encouraged to do their shopping online and through a “great” arrangement with BiMart, next door, that allows people to pick up what they need at the store’s exterior pharmacy window, Thomas said, adding that Quail Run will also encourage outdoor visits as a first choice as weather cooperates.
Nonresidents will still not be allowed to dine at Quail Run.
“People will start pushing,” he predicted. “We’re just dipping our toes in the water. We’re going to do this case by case … Hopefully, if we continue to see the numbers go down, we will be encouraged to open up a little more.”
Folks living at the Walla Walla Veterans Home can look forward to scheduled visits, said interim director Victor Odiakosa.
“Virtual visits, window visits and courtyard visits have provided opportunities for conversation and interaction, but nothing replaces the ability to sit face to face under the same roof,” he said.
Once Washington state guidance is updated and released, his office will send a letter to families with information on visit protocol, Odiakosa said, asking for patience as the facility works to comply with requirements about physical distancing and building capacity.
All visits will have to be scheduled ahead of time, he emphasized, and the number of visitors at one time will be limited.
Rules surrounding visits are necessary, but even so, the recent support by Inslee for meeting indoors is exciting, said Ben Flinders, administrator for Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
“The disruption to family ties has been one of the greatest tragedies of the coronavirus. Thankfully, the dedication of countless women and men to develop and trial an effective vaccine allows us to begin the journey back to normalcy,” he said.
His staff will work with local health officials and the area’s long-term care community to put revised visitation processes in place, Flinders said.
Employees at Park Manor are personally aware of the effect COVID-19 restrictions have had on the resident community and are excited to welcome back families and loved ones, he said.
Adherence to robust infection controls and principals will continue, Flinders added.
“Our highest priority has always been the welfare and well-being of our residents, and safely restoring the human connections that have been disrupted is a big step in the right direction.”
This is a second recent lift for the assisted living community. Initially there was the dispensation of second doses of COVID-19 vaccine; that felt like a weight being rolled off his back, Thomas said.
Last week’s announcement about visits is reward for the residents who took on arguably one of the hardest pandemic chores in quarantining, locking down even from each other when called for, he said.
“When at last they emerged from the full quarantine, they were just overjoyed to see each other — beautiful moments were had, albeit at a distance. I could not be more proud of them or to be associated with them in a small way.”
The problem he sees coming, Thomas said, is when people feel a great sense of elation, they sometimes take foolish steps and undo some of the progress in beating a foe like the coronavirus.
“We are not back to normal yet. We are moving cautiously in that direction, but we’re not there yet.”
But people should be optimistic, he said.
“I think people can be and should be very hopeful.”