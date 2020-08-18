Oregon health officials today said COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in the state, raising the overall death toll to 397.
As well, Oregon’s public health department today reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state tally to 23,676 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Nine people with newly confirmed positive test results were identified in Umatilla County, bringing the total count so far to 2,335 residents with confirmed cases and another 142 people showing signs of the disease. Currently, 11 people are hospitalized; the death count has stayed at 32 since Thursday, officials said.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials this afternoon reported eight more residents have tested positive for the disease, making a total of 655 cases since March.
Within 153 active cases of COVID-19, three people are hospitalized. Since the weekend, two more people associated with Washington State Penitentiary have been diagnosed with the illness, data shows.
Washington state numbers show another 543 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths have been confirmed in Washington today, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 68,264, including 1,809 deaths and 6,358 people who have been hospitalized due to COIVID-19.