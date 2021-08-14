The pandemic’s strain on local hospitals is beginning to bear down.
State health officials are warning that Washington hospitals are being pushed to the limit as the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly, and while Walla Walla and Columbia counties aren’t ticking up as fast as others, infection rates are still worsening, and vaccinations rates are still slow, according to health agencies.
Hospitalization numbers are being worsened by a shortage of health care workers, hospital staff getting infected by the disease, a general increase in hospital visits for other issues and the slow pace of people getting vaccinated, officials said.
As of July 30, one out of 172 Washingtonians were infected, the state Department of Health reported in a release Friday.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Thursday afternoon, about 21% of all ICU beds in the state were occupied by patients infected with COVID-19.
“We are extremely concerned by this increased spike in cases, driven by the delta variant, spreading like wildfire amongst men, women and children,” said Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.
“Vaccination progress is continuing, but not fast enough. If you are un-vaccinated and continue to have questions, we encourage you to speak to a trusted healthcare provider.”
Statewide, about 71% of all eligible Washingtonians had at least begun vaccination, the DOH reported Tuesday. In Walla Walla County, that number was 59%, and it was just 39% in Columbia County as of Wednesday, according to the DOH.
The DOH reported only eight counties — including Walla Walla — in the last 30 days had an increase of less than 100% for COVID-19 infections. Twelve counties saw an increase of 100-299%, 10 counties went up 300-599% and six counties increased by about 600%.
While Columbia County had an uptick in cases, the county still remains among the lowest for COVID-19 rates, according to information from the DOH.
As of Friday afternoon, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 11 county residents were admitted to the hospital as a result of the coronavirus.
In June, Providence St. Mary Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Hall wrote in a guest column for the U-B that hospitalization rates were of great concern in Walla Walla.
Since that time, rates of COVID-19 have continued to rise sharply from 370 new cases in June to 584 cases in July, according to Community Health data.
Hall said the emergency department at the Walla Walla hospital had seen an increase of patients “for all causes,” and they were seeing about three to six people each day being admitted because of COVID-19 earlier this summer.
Now, the DOH reports the delta variant of the virus could “unravel our hard-fought progress toward recovery,” as the summer continues to see increasing case loads.
In addition, research from Providence Health & Services earlier this year suggested that people deferring care during COVID-19 case spikes has resulted in greater deaths inside hospitals.
The research shows that while general hospitalization decreased during COVID-19 surges in April and December of 2020, in-hospital mortality rates rose by 20% during those times.