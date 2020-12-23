Christmas came early for the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center with a shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Spokesperson Linda Wondra said inoculation for front-line staff members has begun. Military veterans enrolled at the Walla Walla facility will begin receiving them on a priority of highest-risk individuals first, once essential medical staff have been vaccinated.
"Calls will be going out soon to start scheduling the veterans," Wondra said in an email. Enrolled veterans don't need to call the hospital to make an appointment or show up in person to register, she said.
Veterans not enrolled with the VA can check their eligibility by going to VA’s “how to apply” website at va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
In a news release, medical center Director Christ Bjornberg said seeing the vaccine begin distribution was a pleasing sight.
"Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered," Bjornberg said in the release. "As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated."
The Walla Walla VA facility is one of 113 such medical centers across the country to receive the first of the limited supply of the newly approved Moderna vaccine, which recently received emergency use approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration.
According to the release, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing the disease. It is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.
The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived, including some minor ailments such as headache, fatigue and chills, plus soreness around the injection site for some patients, according to researchers speaking to the Wall Street Journal.
The VA centers were chosen based on their need, plus the ability to properly store large amounts in the proper conditions.
In addition, 37 medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and veterans Dec. 14, according to the release. Fifteen more are getting an allocation this week.
Even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, VA leadership will continue to urge employees and veterans to continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and washing hands often, according to the release.