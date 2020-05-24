Destiny Reed had no plans to walk through a high school graduation ceremony.
Not even, she said with a laugh.
Yet here she was on a Thursday afternoon at Lincoln High School, standing in front of a green filming screen and waving at no one in particular.
“My mom made me,” the high school senior said, with a head shake that set her blue curls dancing.
Destiny is one of nearly 50 Lincoln seniors preparing for a graduation time no one could have predicted.
Banished for this year in school districts everywhere are the gymnasiums and lawns crowded with proud, excited families.
Gone are the school administrators shaking hands with a grinning graduate as a diploma is handed over.
The traditional tossing of the cap into the air will be done as solo acts, if at all.
Once this year’s COVID-19 pandemic timeline started stretching into May, high school principals turned their energy toward creating graduations that would honor the 13-year-walk, as many call it in reference to the years of school it takes to reach this milestone.
Walla Walla Public School principals are among those searching for ways to bring graduation glory to a school year stunted by the threat of the virus.
Since what’s always been done isn’t this year’s reality, Lincoln principal Marci Knauft has sought ideas to create a new — yet with traditional elements — style of celebration for what is the school’s largest graduating class to date.
Lincoln High School often serves non-typical students, many with a focus on going from school into employment, district officials said.
That’s translated into a smaller and tightly-knit student body that relishes creativity and a culture of quirk, Knauft said.
“Many of them say (school) is a second family.”
She’s seen 20 graduations in her time at Lincoln and treasures the bond between teachers and students that gets highlighted each commencement, Knauft noted.
“I said ‘We definitely can’t lose that. We need to try to have the exact same ceremony ... The whole purpose is I want the kids to be seen, I want them to be excited.”
The principal knew exactly who to turn to, she said.
Knauft enlisted the help of after-school activities director Jeremy Gradwohl and teaching assistant Nathan Paine to help her showcase the strengths and skills with which each senior leaves Lincoln.
The two came up with a plan to film teachers and seniors individually against a “green screen,” a background that allows separately-filmed footage to be added to a final image.
The idea is that Grahwohl and Paine will record teachers and students, one at a time, then edit them together to create a montage resembling Lincoln’s traditional graduation ceremony.
“OK, Destiny,” Grahwohl said, aiming his video camera her way. “You’re going to be standing there, not too much movement, a little side to side is OK, no talking. Then you’re going to wave for 30 seconds. Just waving, no talking.”
Before Destiny, who on camera thanked her 2 year-old son Kallum for being the push she needed to finish high school, Johnny Dodson had taken his turn.
He doesn’t know what any high school graduation typically looks like, Johnny said in Lincoln’s parking lot, so the filming does seem the honor it’s intended to be.
Although, there was a lot of waving, he added.
“My arms wore out.”
The original hope was that Lincoln students would be filmed in their caps and gowns, but that was thwarted by a delivery glitch, Knauft said.
When the seniors and their families see the results on graduation night, it will be on the giant screen at the M-F Drive-in Theater in Milton-Freewater. The footage will be as close as possible to Lincoln’s tradition of a student’s favorite teacher saying positive words about the young man or woman standing next to them. Virtually, at least.
Knauft said although students and their families will have to stay in their vehicles at the drive-in, she’s encouraging Lincoln grads to go big in decorating their cars for the night.
Gradwohl took Knauft’s celebration vision and researched how to bring it to reality, aided by 13 years of experience in technology and film work.
That, plus assistance from other Walla Walla Public Schools after-school program staff, gave Gradwohl the confidence he could bring the concept to fruition, he said.
“You can do anything you want now, but we decided to try and keep it as traditional as possible.”
Knauft said Saturday her ideas are coming together just as she hoped, especially now that she’s received word the caps and gowns will arrive in Kennewick on Tuesday night.
“I truly am excited about it. This will be historic.”
Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins said he went for a buffet approach in planning out graduation, offering families a number of ways to participate in a prolonged celebration.
Things kicked off earlier this month when photographer Marty Huie — as he’s done for as long as anyone in recent memory can recall — took pictures of Wa-Hi’s nearly 400 graduates in their caps and gowns on a stage set up on the school’s commons.
The process itself became ceremonial, Higgins said.
“We had students coming on campus at five minute intervals … We didn’t have 2,500 chairs set up, but we did split up their immediate family and have the student do a walk between them … It turned out to be a nice opportunity to give them that ‘graduation walk.’”
As the process for getting photos developed — students stopped at stations along the way to stay back from those ahead of them — that journey started looking a lot like a procession.
Thus it was decided the ubiquitous graduation music, “Pomp and Circumstance,” should be played as students made their way toward the stage, he said.
The rest of the graduation plan includes some surprises and the virtual ceremony replica will be robust. Singers will sing, musicians will play, speakers will speak. Wa-Hi’s teachers will contribute memories of this class.
The culminating video parts will be melded into a seamless extravaganza that will be first shown on social media, on cable television and on the school’s website, June 5 at 7 p.m., right when graduation always begins, Higgins said.
What comes before that, however, is even better, he said. On the same day, graduates will drive into the school’s parking lot, be handed their diplomas by Higgins, drop off a written memory that’s destined to go into a time capsule and drive off again, under an enormous American flag hanging from a boom truck.
“I think they will get a sense of ‘Wow, this is still cool,’” Higgins said, noting the safety rule will be “‘One car per senior and one senior per car.’ This is not a parade. We don’t want to put people at risk.”
A little later in June, Wa-Hi will host two nights at the M-F Drive-In Theater, to watch the graduation video again, on the big screen and in a communal — but distanced — setting.
Higgins is looking to next fall to add one more moment for the Class of 2020. If all goes well and schools can reopen, the homecoming dance will truly be just that for this year’s seniors, he said.
“We’re inviting the graduates who can come. They lost spring prom, so they’ll be invited to have one last high school dance.”