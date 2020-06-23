Umatilla County health officials said today 32 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, making a total count of 159 people with active cases of the disease.
The county’s demographic map, updated on Tuesdays, shows the Hermiston area as having had 151 to 250 people with the illness to date.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, said Oregon’s health officials today released a finding the Lamb-Weston potato processing plant in Hermiston has 37 employees with active cases of the coronavirus.
“There is a lot about that environment that is very favorable to this virus,” Fiumara said.
There are some other work sites in the county with outbreaks of the coronavirus, and investigators are hearing when people look back, they realize they were showing early symptoms of the illness and still coming to work, he said.
The city of Umatilla is the next most affected area, with a range of 51 to 75 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Milton-Freewater continues to show 10 to 15 residents have tested positive for the disease.
The rising numbers of now show shutting Oregon down at the beginning of the pandemic did what it was supposed to do — help slow the reach of a virus that “spreads like crazy,” Fiumara said.
While Umatilla County’s initial caseload was mostly populated by folks in their 50s, it is now people in their 20s being diagnosed with COVID-19, he said.
“I’ve seen media reports and that is not unique to us, that is being seen in other parts of the country.”
Local anecdotes point to two probable causes: young adults might not be as concerned about taking safety precautions, and this is the age group most likely to be running errands such as shopping for food for their extended families, to keep their parents and grandparents as healthy as possible, according to Fiumara.
His staff is encouraging people to use services to avoid close interaction with people not in the same household, like curbside grocery pickup.
“Separation is really the best tool we have for this,” he said.
Masks are another tool, Fiumara added, noting the data to show the effectiveness of face coverings is not yet available, but that it's “reasonable” to believe they provide some protection when people must come closer than 6 feet to another person.
“But even if you are wearing a mask, it is not going to protect you from getting it. We’ve had people telling us they were wearing a mask so that can’t be a (case) contact and I wish it worked that way, but it’s not bulletproof ... It does not solve the problem by itself.”
All the newly diagnosed people in Umatilla County are isolating and recovering at home, officials said in a news release.
Since February, the county has had 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 21 people are expected to test positive for the virus, given their symptoms and level of exposure, officials said.