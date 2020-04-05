Helpline could use a line of help

The pandemic’s ripple has been felt everywhere, including nonprofit social service agency Helpline.
Challenges from the coronavirus pandemic today could have a longer lasting effect on the agency that serves as a lifeline to those in need, operators say.
The recent cancellation of the 15th annual SoupPort Luncheon & Raffle set for April 15 called off one of the organization’s two major annual fundraisers.
With reserves on hand, Executive Director Liz McDevitt isn’t necessarily worried about this year’s budget. But what it will mean for the future is unclear.
For instance, with emergency utility payments as one of the primary services offered by Helpline, fewer funds may be immediately needed now that utilities are suspending shutoffs for nonpayment. But will that mean bills could be even larger when utilities are no longer offering that relief?
“We expect to see a big spike in demand for this service once these agencies resume shutting off services, and will need the support of the community to address that need, but for now we are grateful for the temporary relief,” McDevitt posted on the nonprofit’s website.
The SoupPort fundraiser last year raised just over $35,000, McDevitt said. That amount was about 10% of Helpline’s $328,649 income.
This year, she said leaders had expected the same amount, but it would’ve been about 13.5% of its $258,725 income after Helpline lost the Veterans Assistance Grant, which is now managed by the county. The organization also lost money from United Way, as that nonprofit gradually cut funding to partner agencies.
“It’s a big hit,” McDevitt said. “But we’re hopeful people will continue to support us without it.”
Since SoupPort is off the table, she said people interested in supporting the organization can donate anytime at 1520 Kelly Place, Suite 180 or at helplineww.org/take-action.
So far, she said Helpline has received a few thousand dollars.
“Our community is really generous,” she said. “Our biggest worry is not at this very moment in time.”
This and last year’s budget included deficits, she said, but last year Helpline received a one-time grant for $19,252 from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health Fund, allowing for a slight surplus. The board again approved a deficit budget this year, she added, to avoid laying off staff.
“Fortunately we have some reserves so are able to do this on a short-term basis,” she wrote in an email. “However, the plan this year was to work with a consultant to explore ways to replace lost income. We still plan to do that, but obviously the COVID-19 crisis has put that on hold for right now.”
The nonprofit helps connect the poor and homeless, including veterans, to services to help stabilize clients.
Last year, McDevitt said 4,671 clients were helped. And, due to the crisis this year, McDevitt said several nonprofits were working together more than usual to help spread needed items to those less fortunate. Those include the YMCA, Blue Mountain Action Council, Blue Mountain Community Foundation and Walla Walla Community College.
Another temporary relief included the arrival of the Washington National Guard this week to help stock and distribute food at food banks, such as the Blue Mountain Action Council and The Salvation Army.
BMAC distributes food to the other three food banks, and offers food to people on Saturdays, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 921 W. Cherry St., due to the pandemic. The Salvation Army and Pantry Shelf of Walla Walla have food banks, as well as Helpline, she said, but the latter was only for emergencies.
The National Guard helps replace the pantries’ volunteers who are largely in the high-risk demographics for COVID-19. Additionally, providing food was an essential resource, so Gov. Jay Inslee authorized the National Guard’s deployment.
Helpline normally provides food bank cards to clients so they can obtain items at the pantries. However, since March 20, due to COVID-19, McDevitt said people could go directly to any of the three local food banks, under the coordination of BMAC Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias.
Another relief came from Valley Transit providing free rides from March 20-May 31, as Helpline usually gave up to 200 free or discounted bus passes every month. McDevitt said she petitioned the public transit system to begin its fare-free program April 1 or sooner, and its leaders agreed.
“I am grateful to report that they agreed this will be a great benefit to both the low-income individuals we currently assist — who rely on (Valley Transit) for their transportation needs, as well as the many people now facing temporary or permanent loss of income due to COVID 19 — and just as importantly to the health and safety of their bus drivers,” she wrote on the website.
But hurdles remain.
Clothing wasn’t being accepted or distributed due to the pandemic.
“Fortunately, the mild spring weather should strongly mitigate the need for coats, blankets and other clothing items,” she said. “That said, we have a good supply of goods available to distribute to clients that request them during an appointment.”
Yet another hurdle for the agency has come with decreased staffing. Instead of the usual staff of three full-time and one part-time employee, only full-time workers McDevitt and Celia Landa remain and are working from home. The office is closed to the public. The other two employees continue to receive their regular paychecks, McDevitt said, under direction of the board of directors.
McDevitt said it has been a bit challenging not interacting with clients face-to-face, but they’re making it work.
“Everyone has been very appreciative with a quick response regarding the phone calls/calls back,” Landa wrote in an email. “We have a lot of concerned clients and questions are non-consistent whatsoever. I feel like every call is a mini-therapy session for everyone calling in. It’s the uncertainty that’s the killer for everyone. The not knowing. That has all our clients scared.”