By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Sixty-four people in Walla Walla County have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, officials with Walla Walla County’s health and emergency unified command center said today.
The county Department of Community Health has completed most of the mass testing of the roughly 1,400 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula. Officials are awaiting results of the completed tests and will release them as soon as possible, said Director of Emergency Management Liz Jessee.
Five people with the coronavirus are hospitalized and 15 are reported to have recovered. No affiliated deaths have been reported.
Details on the two newest patients to test positive since Tuesday were not available at press time.
As of Tuesday’s count of 62 patients, officials reported 41 live in Walla Walla, 10 in College Place, eight in the Burbank area, two in Prescott and one in the Touchet-Lowden community. A recent count found seven patients live in long-term care facilities in Walla Walla and College Place.
Washington state has had 13,842 cases of the disease and 786 deaths. Snohomish and King counties continue to see the heaviest caseloads, according to Department of Health information as of this morning.
Umatilla County officials reported a spike Tuesday of eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
That makes a total of 45 people who have tested positive. Of those, 21 have recovered, three have been admitted to the hospital and no related deaths have been reported.
Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said his staff is in contact with people who have the coronavirus and are conducting intensive contact investigations using Oregon’s guidelines.
All of the newly diagnosed residents are self-isolating and recovering at home.
Data shows most cases are in the Hermiston area, followed by the city of Umatilla, but other communities such as Meacham and West Pendleton are now showing more coronavirus activity.
Oregon health officials said there are 2,385 cases across the state as of 8 a.m. today; 49,857 tests have been found negative, 565 people have been hospitalized and there have been 99 deaths.