Health leaders in the Walla Walla Valley said Monday morning they are dealing with COVID-19 vaccination uncertainties as best they can while still making progress in getting residents vaccinated against the virus.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, told county commissioners his staff has been able to distribute all the vaccine they’ve received from Oregon Health Authority.
Umatilla County is expected to get 300 doses of vaccine each of the next three weeks, Fiumara said, and the hope is that in the next couple of weeks the state will be able to regularly give counties more advance notice of how many doses each will receive in coming weeks.
The biggest issue, officials said, is that as vaccination eligibility expands, the allotment is unlikely to do the same.
Oregon’s health agency has said the 65 years and older population will be getting their first dose sometime in April, Fiumara said.
Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chairperson George Murdock noted calls to the county’s vaccination appointment line had been overloaded, shifting callers to other county departments.
The issue is being worked on, officials said.
In Walla Walla County, a phone number for a vaccination helpline at the Department of Community Health wasn’t working Monday morning, to the dismay of numerous callers. By the afternoon, however, officials said the problem had been identified and corrected.
Nancy Wenzel, administrative support supervisor, told commissioners her department is learning that setting up vaccination equity components, such as a phone helpline, is a tremendous challenge to health departments around the nation.
In good news, however, the department’s mass vaccination clinics have gone extremely well, Wenzel reported.
“I think we might have broken the record for the most doses given out in one day.”
Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said Monday afternoon almost 25% of the more than 1,500 appointments at Saturday’s vaccination clinic came about through the collaboration of community partners.
“We are actively working on making the sign up process as seamless and equitable as possible,” Kaminsky said, noting he was at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, where people were receiving second doses of the vaccine in the sixth mass vaccination clinic through his department.
“And we got those started two weeks ahead of time,” Kaminsky said.
On Monday, 14 beds at Providence St. Mary Medical Center were filled with patients with COVID-19 — nine from Walla Walla County and four Umatilla County residents. Of those, four people are in intensive care, while 10 are on the medical floor, Wenzel said, adding that hospital officials said that due to other, non COVID-19 reasons, St. Mary’s patient census is currently high.