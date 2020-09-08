Umatilla County health officials today reported a 40th death attributed to COVID-19.
The 68 year-old man tested positive for the virus on June 23, and died July 16 at a private residence. His death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, officials said.
The health department publishes information about deaths attributed to the coronavirus as soon as it is aware of them, public health Deputy Director Alisha Lundgren said today.
“Notification to our office either comes directly or indirectly, which affects how soon we know in order to include in our weekday releases.”
Since midday Friday, there have been 36 more people identified as having the illness in Umatilla County. That adds up to 2,647 total residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since February. Five people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Walla Walla County
With Labor Day over, Walla Walla County health officials will be watching to see what happens in about two weeks.
Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, told commissioners this morning that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, holiday weekends have often been followed by a rise in the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Since Friday, 15 county residents have tested positive for the illness, one person was recently admitted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with the disease, and there are 61 people with active cases of COVID-19.
Washington State Penitentiary is down to three inmates with active cases today, from an outbreak that’s reached 135 inmates so far.
Overall, 804 Walla Walla County residents, including penitentiary inmates, have had COVID-19, DeBolt said, and 737 are considered recovered, although health experts agree recovery does not always mean a return to complete health.
State
Oregon’s health officials released numbers today showing the state’s death toll rose to 486 with four new virus-related deaths reported Monday.
There are 169 newly confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing Oregon’s total to 28,355 residents.
Washington State Department of Health said in an email its operations have been severely impacted by wind-storm damage, and many services are unavailable, including today’s COVID-19 data.