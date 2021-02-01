The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported on Monday 60 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
State health officials report 6,666 doses of vaccine have been given in the county.
The county's active case count was 219 people, including 19 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 979 inmates, 137 of those cases in the last 30 days, and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; two incarcerated men died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 4,466 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 44 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 49 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 700.9 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Monday was seven.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 218 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,203.
Walla Walla County is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 52 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday with no new deaths.
Oregon state data shows Umatilla County has administered 4,820 vaccinations.
The county’s case total is 7,167 people, including 74 deaths.
Officials said out of 171 total cases last week, 24 are tied to ongoing outbreaks in the county's two state prisons. Nearly half, or 46%, of those cases are listed as sporadic, meaning contact tracers have been unable to confirm where exposure to the illness took place.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases Monday, 99 recovered cases and four overall related deaths. Washington state data is showing 15 hospitalizations there overall.
State data shows 627 vaccine doses have been given in Columbia County
Washington's Department of Health reported 616,589 residents have received vaccine doses as of Wednesday; 853,325 doses have been sent out around the state, meaning 62.66 of available vaccine has been administered.
Officials reported 851 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There were 33 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 313,335 cases and 4,318 related deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 17,812 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 143,373.
There was one new death, making the state’s death toll 1,958.
Monday's vaccination data showed 14,693 first, or primary, doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, making a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses.
So far, 665,625 vaccines have been delivered to sites around Oregon.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 271 on Monday.