New cases of the coronavirus across the Walla Walla Valley reached into the double digits again Wednesday.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.
The county’s active case count was 241 people, including 27 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,377.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 971 inmates and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 41. The case total has grown to 4,377. Eight people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 233 are in home isolation.
Umatilla County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,058 cases, and the death toll since the pandemic began is 74.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 98 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington‘s Department of Health has reported 305,289 COVID-19 cases and 4,211 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. The agency reported 17,449 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 140,063. Twenty new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,924. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 302, which is six fewer than Monday’s count.