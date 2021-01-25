Health officials in Umatilla County said two more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, raising the county's death rate to 73 on Monday.
One man, age 76, tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
A second man, age 70, was diagnosed with the virus Jan. 4 and died Wednesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Ore.
County health officials reported 70 more people with COVID-19 since Friday, raising the county total to 7,011.
Last week, a total of 231 cases of the illness were reported, including 68 cases tied to the two Oregon state prisons located within the county, according to Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
The overall number was a "marked decline" from the week before, Fiumara told Umatilla County commissioners Monday.
County data showed just three virus-related hospital admissions last week, versus six such admissions the week before.
While testing is down around the county because health staff have been shifted to vaccination duties, Fiumara anticipates the drop in case numbers will hold and soon allow Umatilla County to exit Oregon's "extreme risk" category for the next one of "high" risk level.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health identified 13 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 269 people, including 41 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 970 inmates — 273 in the past 30 days — and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; two incarcerated men died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 4,338 people since mid-March, including 41 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 48 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County, but state and county data do not always match.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 680.1 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized Monday was six.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 210 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
Walla Walla County is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 98 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been 14 hospitalizations and four deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 391,195 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given; 4.1% of residents have been give the first of two doses and 0.84% a second dose. Officials say 719,475 doses have been delivered to providers around the state.
Officials identified 947 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 34 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 302,141 cases and 4,148 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 17,259 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 138,587.
There were two new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,882.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 320 on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority is reporting a total of 308,051 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been given so far, with 6,182 on Sunday; 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to vaccination sites in the state.