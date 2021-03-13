By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
In stark contrast to numbers just a few weeks ago, regional COVID-19 cases in the last week were minimal, with just a handful of new cases Friday, March 12.
In Walla Walla County, two new cases of the disease were reported after two days in a row of no cases tallied, according to the county Department of Community Health’s pandemic-related website covidwwc.com.
With the two new cases, that brings the county’s total to 4,813 since testing began last year. There were 31 people who currently had the disease as of Friday, with one person in the hospital as a result.
Community Health listed no active cases at the Washington State Penitentiary.
There were no new deaths reported, leaving that total at 59 since the pandemic began.
In Umatilla County, three new cases were tallied Friday and another 10 Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has had 7,757 cases since testing began.
In Washington, 753 new cases were reported Friday, although data flowing through the state Department of Health was lagging Friday, the department reported. As of late Friday, there were 347,884 state cases total since January 2020.
According to the department’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, seven more deaths were reported statewide in connection with the disease Friday, bringing the total to 5,123 since testing began.
Officials said the dashboard would be updated Saturday, but it didn’t have new data before press time.
Almost 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state, with an average of about 45,000 doses per day have were given last week.
In Oregon, there were 402 new cases reported Friday and 365 Saturday, according to the OHA, bringing the state’s total cases to 159,392 since testing began.
Three more people were reported dead in connection with the disease both Friday and Saturday, respectively, bringing the state’s total to 2,322 deaths since early last year.
The state has administered about 1.6 million vaccine doses so far, according to OHA data.