Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said Wednesday he expects guidance on the reopening of Washington public schools to be released today by the superintendent of public instruction.
“We had already planned on getting this guidance mid-June and intentionally incorporated it into our fall planning timeline,” Smith said.
Smith said planning for a multitude of scenarios is already underway and today’s expected guidance will allow the district to narrow those preparations.
“This week nearly 100 staff and community members met in individual planning teams to table top various reopening scenarios,” Smith said. “We will use the information gleaned from the meetings and apply it to the options laid out by OSPI to continue our fall planning and engagement.”
Oregon released its guidance to public schools Wednesday. It includes three paths schools can take, including returning to in-classroom instruction with many new safety procedures, exclusively offering distance learning or a combination of the two.
Oregon schools have until Aug. 15 to submit a blueprint to the state detailing how they plan on conforming to the new guidelines.