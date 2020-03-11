Governor bans large events in three western counties

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced restrictions on large gatherings of people in three Western Washington counties in one of the most strict measures seen yet in the United States in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Starting this morning, when Inslee made the announcement at a press conference in Seattle, events that include more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are prohibited.
“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”
The governor is currently not planning to call for widespread school closures.
However, he is asking school districts to make contingency plans around how they could provide services to families in need if schools closed for several weeks.