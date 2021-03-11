A massive announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee puts all of Washington into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, announced Thursday, March 11 — the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.
Phase 3 of the Health Washington Plan — aimed at limiting the spread of the disease while balancing economic restrictions — begins March 22 for all counties, according to information from the governor's office.
Some of the biggest points of Phase 3 include moving back to a county-by-county analysis process, allowing some spectators at sporting events and not counting COVID-19 cases among prisoners against county metrics.
Indoor capacity at all businesses and indoor activities will move to 50% capacity.
"I think that's fantastic," said state Sen. Perry Dozier (R-Waitsburg), who represents Walla Walla and Columbia counties and parts of Benton and Franklin counties. "I really feel that we’re not gonna see any swings upwards because I think we’ve learned how to manage what this virus has presented us."
The region-based evaluation system left some local officials in Walla Walla and Columbia counties flabbergasted at the time it was announced and led to some headaches, including a miscounting of cases in Walla Walla County's region when it was moving to Phase 2.
"I'm glad we're moving to Phase 3," said Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins. "(But) I’m sad we don’t have a complete plan in place ... What’s the end going to look like?"
Dozier, who backed a GOP plan for Phase 3 on March 3, said he was frustrated by Inslee seemingly not consulting local elected officials. He said this new plan seems to be much better, although he would like to see fewer restrictions on public schools.
Phase 3, announced in a press conference Thursday in Olympia, will begin March 22 with all counties automatically entered in, although it will be possible for counties to roll backward in phases if certain metrics increase too much.
"We’re all on the same playing field (now)," Dozier said. "This puts the onus on local people, which is where it should be."
A special exception will be made for high school sporting events starting Thursday, March 18, allowing for 25% capacity at outdoor events. All outdoor sports venues will be granted 25% capacity under Phase 3, as long as there is social distancing and mask-wearing. The same will be true for all sporting events on March 22.
The new plan also calls for counties with fewer than 50,000 — which includes Columbia County — to have different metrics.
For counties over 50,000 people, Phase 3 requires fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period and fewer than five hospitalizations per 100,000 people in a one-week period.
For counties under 50,000 people, Phase 3 requires fewer than 30 new cases every two weeks and fewer than three hospitalizations per week.
If a county fails to reach one or both of its metrics, it will be moved backward to Phase 2. It's possible for a county to move all the way to Phase 1 under the plan.
Tompkins said he wasn't a fan of that part.
"The fact they can take it away from us makes it very tough on small businesses," Tompkins said. "I also don’t know why we have to wait until (March 22) … Why can’t we open tomorrow?"
Currently, Columbia and Walla Walla counties are within Phase 3 eligibility, but all counties will be assessed every three weeks with the first assessment coming April 12.
In addition, inmates at state or federal prisons will no longer count toward a county's case rate. That means the Washington State Penitentiary's prisoner population won't count toward Walla Walla County, although workers at the facility will still be counted.
In all, Dozier and Tompkins said they were happy to see the state move forward, but they still wanted to see greater communication and authority given to local elected officials.