Got the stir-crazy blues? City Parks & Rec pose fun activities

Walla Walla Parks & Rec personnel haven't been resting on their laurels while the world screeches to a grinding halt in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing.
They've devised a couple of smile-inducing activities to keep participants engaged while observing safe health protocols.
"We know this is a difficult time for everyone and people are looking for ways to stay connected and enjoy their days," the department noted in a release.
Co-sponsored by Parks & Rec and the Walla Walla Public Library, the first one is a Call of the Wild Walking Contest Challenge that started Wednesday and runs through June 24. The April 22 end date will be updated on Facebook.
Walkers don't have to leave the Walla Walla Valley in order to make the trek from Alaska to the far reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory, a Parks & Rec post on Facebook says.
In Jack London's famous 1903 novel set during the Klondike Gold Rush, "The Call of the Wild" takes readers along on the 450-mile journey of Buck, a domesticated dog sold into service pulling sleds in Alaska. Participants are encouraged to log miles between April 8 and June 24 in a race to cover the distance between Dyea Beach where Buck’s journey began and Dawson City, where it ends.
Each week Parks & Rec will post a leader board with the name and total number of miles walked by the top five participants.
"There are lots of wonderful walking opportunities in our Walla Walla parks — while maintaining appropriate physical distance." See a list ubne.ws/2RmzZfF.
The big prize? Bragging rights and your name entered into a weekly drawing for two pool day passes. At the end, trekkers with the most logged miles will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a chance to win one of the five $20 gift cards to Bright's Candies. Log miles weekly at ubne.ws/2wrNUtT.
"The Call of the Wild" is available as a free ebook through the library. For an audiobook, ubne.ws/2x9gOiS; for an eBook, ubne.ws/2yOjJxQ; for details of the event, see ubne.ws/2RnPtQG.
Bunny Hop Bingo is a fun kids' activity for those 18 and younger that will conclude on April 16 at 5 p.m. The bingo card can be printed or downloaded to mark off as you go.
Bunny Hop Bingo cards must have five squares completed across the card or five down. The truly ambitious can shoot for a blackout, which means completing activities in every square. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on April 16, Thursday.
Snap a photo of the completed bingo or blackout and email to recreation@wallawallawa.gov. Submissions will be entered into an April 17 drawing to win one of five $20 gift cards from Super 1 Foods. Winners will be contacted via email and be posted on the Parks & Rec Facebook page.