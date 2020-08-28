Walla Walla County health officials want to be very clear — people with signs of COVID-19 should get tested for the virus.
Unlike in the early days of the pandemic, testing capacity in this area is high and the turnaround time for results is getting faster, said Nikki Sharp, manager of the Healthy Communities Division of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Although there are a number of places to go for virus testing in the county — including Family Medical Center, Walla Walla Clinic, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Rite Aid pharmacies — most people will be best served by calling their own doctors.
A primary care provider knows two important things in this case: the newest information on COVID-19 symptoms, and a patient’s health, Sharp said.
“It’s better to call someone who knows you and will know your (underlying) symptoms.”
Those can include seasonal allergy coughs and other normal-for-you health issues, she added.
Doctors and their staff will ask the important followup questions. If testing for the coronavirus is deemed prudent, they will guide a patient on where to go.
Different equipment at different places will determine how quickly results are learned. If someone is positive for the illness, he or she should hear from a public health worker doing a case investigation within 24 to 48 hours, Sharp said.
People are waiting for that call, she said, and reactions now are less fearful and more oriented to getting clear guidance and hearing what steps to take next.
“They want to know the rules, so they can follow the rules. The vast majority of our community is really wanting to do the right thing.”
Should hospitalization be needed, there is good capacity for that in Walla Walla, officials said.
Still, this virus has many unknowns, Sharp said.
“We know things can change so we are constantly vigilant.”