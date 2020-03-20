Goodwill stores in Walla Walla and elsewhere in Eastern Washington will be closed until at least April 1 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Non-essential employees will receive their regular paychecks, Ken Gosney executive director of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia, said today.
A skeleton crew will handle donations while following retail store state guidelines for virus protection, he said. Employees will wash hands, sanitize and wear gloves.
“We are worried, as any other business would be when your revenue source stops, but you still have to pay bills,” he said.
Plans are set for Goodwill to eventually move from its downtown Walla Walla location to a 3-acre site in College Place next to Home Depot on C Street in 2021.
Construction is expected to start this spring of 2020 and wrap up by March 2021.
Gosney said the timetable for the construction and move has not been changed, but it could be depending on the length of the pandemic.