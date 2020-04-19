Gardening is growing as local nurseries notice newbies

Some people with idle hands during the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be growing their green thumbs instead of twiddling them.
With little to do outside of home, besides go to the grocery store and gas station, local gardening centers have noticed a slight uptick in people who are trying their hands at gardening, or rekindling old planting habits.
The budding trend has been noticed across the nation, and it’s no different in the Walla Walla Valley.
Gardening centers and tree nurseries do fall into the “essential” category of business, although some have opted to use more rigorous social distancing measures than others.
Wenzel Nursery in College Place has reduced its hours — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Operators are also running with a slightly smaller staff, mainly to accommodate protected employees in high-risk categories and uncomfortable in a high-traffic environment.
“(Business is) probably 75 to 80% of normal,” said Pete Wenzel, 48. “But we’ve got employees that are happy and customers that are happy.”
Wenzel believes the downturn in business is directly linked to the nursery’s limited hours and service, which is reduced to curbside pickup and deliveries. Some employees even make deliveries on Sundays and Mondays to help keep up with the high volume of orders.
“The phone rings nonstop. … There’s a ton of demand,” Wenzel said. That was part of the reason he switched to curbside pickup.
“We had so many people all at once, we started feeling uncomfortable for ourselves and for our customers,” he said.
Wenzel said the transition to the curbside pickup was clunky at first, but now that they’re a few weeks into it, they feel they’ve grafted into it a bit more.
A slight surge in seed sales and pollinator-type plants has also been noticed. Wenzel said sales of potting soil and soil for raised garden beds was off the charts.
Brett Walker, 39, co-owner at Urban Grow Systems in Walla Walla, said he too has seen an increased interest in gardening this year.
“... There’s definitely new faces,” Walker said. “A lot of people that have said they’re trying out gardening for the first time.” Some have told Walker they were cleaning out the old garden bed to get it growing again.
Walker said his store has also seen a cutback in overall sales. He attributes that to fewer people in general out buying things. Urban Grow has cut back hours in order to keep the shop clean and sanitized more often — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
While in-store sales have decreased online sales are up for Urban Grow Systems, which sells some products through Amazon. Walker leaves his phone number on the door of the Isaacs Avenue shop, so customers can call during off-hours and arrange an order or pickup.
Walker recommended those new to gardening start off with soil preparation now, since it’s a little early for some of the more delicate crops, he said Thursday. Urban Grow Systems also has indoor lighting systems and starter kits to get plants like tomatoes growing insider early before transplanting outdoors.
“It’s a good time to get started,” Walker said.
Wenzel also said landscaping efforts are on the rise, too. He said, all in all, customers have been very happy to get to work on new projects and see things blooming again.
Seeing new gardeners springing up during the quarantine is reminiscent of “victory gardens” during World War I and World War II. Although rationing is not even a fraction of what it was in those days, the New York Times, USA Today and numerous other major news outlets are reporting on the return of the victory — against coronavirus — garden.
On top of the easy nutrition of homegrown produce, gardening and yard work has mental health benefits, which is crucial in this day and age, according to Psychology Today.
Whether it’s to actually supplement food supplies or just stay busy and happy, Wenzel and Walker both said they feel like they have a part pollinating positive hobbies and habits in this time.
“We feel like a lot of people are stuck at home and really wanting to have stuff to do,” Wenzel said. “So we needed to do what we could to service that and also keep people safe and I guess kind of keep people at home.”
From azaleas to zucchinis, gardening and landscaping seem to be taking root in American lives once again.