Staying home because of the coronavirus hasn’t prevented the 18 artists of Combine Art Collective from planning their next event. Dubbed the COMBINE-19 Virtual Art Tour, it will be available online on May 1.
The artists will reveal pictorially and in short essays how their personal creative processes are being affected by the current state of pandemic social distancing and isolation, according to a release.
“In Zoom meetings thus far, Combine owners and collective members alike, agree their work is affected, but the outcome for each artist may be different. Such as one artist who can’t be torn from her studio, to another whose creativity is at a downright standstill.”
Distractions are hitting artists just like everyone else, from a steady diet of news about the nation’s health and economy and online business challenges to “the constant patter of big and little feet normally elsewhere but now ever-present.”
Artists may find conditions challenging for their overactive or frozen creativity, according to the release. “Where a visit to one’s studio, or retreat to a corner drawing surface is a relief for one artist it may be totally impossible for another.”
The show on May 1 may be just the distraction needed. View the event at combineartcollective.com, on Facebook Combine Art Collective or Instagram.
Private gallery visits to purchase or to pick up a piece of artwork or gift certificate can be arranged by appointment at 509-386-6649 or combineartcollective130@gmail.com. Proper social distancing will be enforced and all appointed private guests must wear their own protective masks to enter the gallery at 130 E. Rose St.