An outpouring of community support has raised all the funding needed for a rapid testing platform for COVID-19 in Walla Walla.
Less than a week after a private/public movement began to raise funds for a Cepheid GeneXpert system, the Providence St. Mary Foundation has more than $174,000 in donations to make the purchase, Chief Philanthropy Officer Lindsey Oldridge announced Saturday.
“This is not the first time our community has stepped up to support our local hospital and it won’t be the last,” Oldridge said in a prepared statement. “We are amazed at the outpouring of support and how quickly people came forward asking to help. The platform was fully funded in a matter of days through a whirlwind of generosity. We look forward to putting those funds immediately to work by bringing rapid testing to our Valley.”
The Cepheid system, when fully functional, will produce test results in about a 45-minute timeframe, drastically reducing the days it sometimes takes now to ship and process COVID-19 tests.
Local officials say it is critical to the restoration of public health and business. As restrictions are lifted and businesses reopen testing will be key to ensuring a healthy workforce.
The donations for the equipment make the purchase possible at a time when the hospital’s revenue sources are reduced. The suspension of a number of services, including nonessential surgeries, through the pandemic, slows the revenue stream for hospitals, the announcement explained.
As a nonprofit organization, the Providence St. Mary Foundation could step in to help with fundraising.
Efforts launched with a $50,000 pledge from Dr. Richard Simon and Deborah Simon. That followed with a match from Susan Monahan and Mark Brucks.
From their local government and other agencies committed to funding: The Port of Walla Walla, $30,000; city of Walla Walla, $20,000; city of College Place, $5,000; Walla Walla County Fire District 4, $2,500; Fire District 4 Auxiliary, $1,000; and the Walla Walla County community contributions fund, $20,000.
Other donations came from Bruce and Kay Barga, Dr. Chris and Chandra Hall, Dr. Glyn and Rachel Marsh, Drs. Kay and Richard Henderson, Dr. James and Mary Harri, Solemn Cellars, Walla Walla Valley Honda and an anonymous donor.
Once in place, the testing will still be limited due to a shortage of supplies. That means, initial rapid test results will be applied to hospitalized patients. The platform will be part of a combination of with out-of-area options for processing local tests.
The long-term goal, once supplies are available, will make rapid testing available to all those who require it.
Estimates on delivery times change with demand for the platforms. Officials have said order, shipping and installation time could be three to four weeks.