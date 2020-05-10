Friends wish farewell with auto procession

There's more than one way to gather in community during this time of social isolation, courtesy of the coronavirus, and a great plan was devised to wish Frances Nishi bon voyage as she begins a new chapter in her life.
The longtime resident is leaving Walla Walla for the Seattle area to live with daughter Leanne and family, emailed neighbor John McKern. His wife, Janey McKern, friend and neighbor of more than 30 years, arranged the event in Frances' honor.
More than 40 automobiles with one or two occupants — many with signs of affection and good wishes — gathered at Blue Mountain Community Church for a parade past Frances' home.
Frances, son Ron Nishi and Leanne, gathered curbside to watch the procession slowly pass by with honking horns, smiles and waves, John said.
Brother Gus and sister-in-law Patty Kajita, and friends from Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Walla Walla Country Club, 18-Hole Women's Golf, Frances' bridge group, Tuesday/Thursday Club, Chapter FT PEO and more joined the parade to let her know she will be missed.
Frances and husband Roy bought their home in Walla Walla in 1968. Roy was power manager of the Bonneville Power Administration Walla Walla area office. Roy was instrumental in setting up the sister city exchange between Walla Walla and Sasayama, Japan, in 1972. He died in 1999.
Frances will be reunited with sister Mary Kato who is living with Leanne's family now.
Frances was born in Mosier, Ore., in 1934. She, Mary and Gus grew up in the Hood River area, but were sent to an internment camp in California during World War II.
The plight of families like Frances's was captured in the book by Lauren Kessler, "Stubborn Twig, Three Generations of the Life of a Japanese American Family."