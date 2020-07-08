Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., has weathered plenty of crises since it was built as a family home in Milton-Freewater in 1892.
The home-turned-museum includes several outbuildings on 6 acres of the original farm.
It has survived through wars, fires, pandemics and floods.
The latter two happened this year, but Director Linda Whiting and a crew of volunteers stay busy maintaining the property and moving forward with projects, even when guests can’t be there.
Learning from history is important for future generations, and the museum stands as an educational resource.
Whiting has been busy, working to creatively carry on the mission even though the pandemic has kept the museum doors closed.
“The challenge is that it’s frustrating not to make our place available to the public. We have tried to be creative, opening the museum for class reunions and clubs,” she said.
Weddings and other gatherings pre-COVID-19 brought in more guests. Annual events like the Summertime Festival also helped with fundraising and last year momentum was increasing.
Now that it’s quiet, Whiting said, “I’ve been able to do preservation of our archives room and turn the porch upstairs into a research room — a climate-controlled genealogy research area. The outdoor restroom facility is under construction.”
She said there have been plenty of delays, but the work is almost done.
Still being creative in a challenging situation, trying to bring in dollars without guests, for a fundraising effort the museum offered a “no-dinner dinner.” “It worked well,” Whiting said.
Donations came in, no one had to get dressed up and no calories were ingested. It’s a win-win.
“We’re hanging in there,” she said.
“We’re doing the best we can. And we appreciate any support.”
Like everywhere else the closing was sudden and unexpected in the midst of preparations for the new season.
“It’s sad, I was getting all ready to decorate for spring,” Whiting said.
But spring will come again, and museums will open for visits. Frazier Farmstead, its director and volunteers are enduring as they make use of their unexpected time away from guests and activities.
Although the contact is missed they are making progress in things that will add value to the experience when things reopen.
“Usually we have quite a diverse crowd,” she said. The home, garden and acreage endures now as it has for more than a century.