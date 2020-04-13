Frazier Farmstead has withstood disaster's slings, arrows

Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater escaped damage from flooding in February, despite being sited next to the Walla Walla River.
The nonprofit facility stayed dry, said Director Linda Whiting in a release, in part because heavy equipment operators and sandbaggers further upstream helped keep the levee intact.
However, the museum is taking a hit now because it’s had to close its doors indefinitely because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We had to cancel our Spring Open House, elementary school field trips and now must announce the cancellation of our annual June Summer Festival,” she said.
The festival is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing in an average of $10,000, which supports its operating budget.
“We will do our best to ‘tighten our belts’ and will look for financial recovery grants to apply for,” she said. “We know that this is a tough time for everyone and for that reason will be all the more appreciative of any donations that come our way.”
Disasters have struck the Milton-Freewater area in times past, evidenced by local documents and newspaper articles in museum archives, Linda said.
An earthquake on Dec. 14, 1872, threw open doors and rattled people out of their beds. People sheltered in tents. Damage was also sustained in earthquakes that happened in 1936 and 1979.
The youngest son Frazier Farmstead founder William Frazier’s family died in the diphtheria epidemic of 1880-81. Further evidence of its deadly path is found on headstones in local cemeteries.
More than three feet of snow collapsed roofs, and schools and businesses closed in winter 1916. About 100,00 head of cattle and more than a million sheep in western states were stranded by a snow in 1949.
And the notorious influenza epidemic of 1918 forced the closure of schools and businesses for days. Public meetings and festivals were also banned.
A large part of the Freewater business district went up in flames in July 1928, on the heels of a fire that started in a storage shed in north Milton.
Subzero temperatures in 1954-1956 caused more than $1 million in damage to Valley agriculture.
Extreme cold and severe flooding came between 1964-1969.
“Our community has a long history of persevering, Together we will overcome, rebuild and get through this tough time,” Linda said.
In other news, she said a matching grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission allowed Harold Ransom to publish four new area history booklets, available at the museum for $10 each.
For an additional 50 cents apiece, the booklets can be mailed. Requests may be emailed to Linda at frazier1868@gmail.com or checks may be sent to the Museum at P.O. Box 764, Milton-Freewater OR 97862.
Titles include “Modern Businessmen in Milton-Freewater, OR,” featuring Saager, Brinkers, Talbert, Tomlinson & Brown; “Educators #1,” featuring Kepler, George, Hudson & Williams; “Educators #2,” featuring Etling, Thrasher & Stiller; and “Murder He Wrote,” featuring several stories of murder and mayhem that occurred in Milton-Freewater’s early history. Altogether, there are 15 titles available.
Find them at the museum’s Facebook page or at frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.
Projects continue at the farmstead, although restrictions on construction have stalled completion of the new restroom facility being built on the grounds, according to the museum newsletter.
The ADA-compliant structure is awaiting paint, trim, baseboards, stalls, toilets, sinks and lighting, plus exterior concrete work.
Contact Linda also to inquire about membership fees and making contributions to support the museum.