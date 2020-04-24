Part of Walla Walla County's recent increase in COVID-19 cases includes clients or employees at several local long-term care agencies.
Four organizations have each reported to public health officials an incident of an employee or resident having the virus. Those are Washington Odd Fellows Home, Whitman Place assisted living center, Regency at the Park in College Place and the Walla Walla Veterans Home on the Jonathan M. Wainright Memorial VA Medical Center campus.
Walla Walla’s skilled nursing facilities have done hard work in protecting their residents and the greater community, said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
“Any facility with a positive case, employee or resident, will be required to test all residents and staff," she said. "Testing will allow the facility, and (the health department), to have a better understanding of disease prevalence at the facility and reduce further spread.”
The total positive county numbers include nine employees of Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, where companywide testing for COVID-19 began today, and five at Prescott’s FirstFruits Farms.
Of Walla Walla County’s 33 residents diagnosed with coronavirus, 30 are men and 22 are women. The majority, 20 people, are between 20 and 39 years old; and 1,262 people have tested negative. There have been no reported local deaths linked to the virus.
In Washington state, 12,753 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus; 711 have died as of 4:45 p.m. today.
Umatilla County Public Health confirmed three additional positive cases identified in Umatilla County, for a case count of 33 people. Seventeen of those have recovered. One person remains hospitalized.
There have been no reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Umatilla County.