This story has been modified from initial publication to update case numbers released by Walla Walla County at 5:25 p.m. Monday.
Walla Walla and Umatilla counties on Monday reported a total of four more deaths from COVID-19.
Three were Umatilla County residents, making a death toll there of 48 people.
One man, age 81, tested positive for the virus Oct. 27. He died Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.
Another man, 63, was diagnosed with the coronavirus Oct. 29 and died Nov. 8 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Umatilla County health officials had no information on any underlying medical conditions for the men.
A 66-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 2 died Friday at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. She had underlying health conditions, officials reported.
There have now been 3,883 people who have had COVID-19 in the county, including 95 new cases since Thursday afternoon, data showed.
Walla Walla County public health staff reported Monday the death of a man in his 70s due to COVID-19, making 15 county residents now killed by the virus.
As of 5:25 p.m., there were 33 new cases reported, making 1,805 confirmed cases overall; 432 of those are currently active, including 29 Washington State Penitentiary inmates.
The prison's outbreak has now reached 186 inmates overall.
Five people are hospitalized, down from nine people on Sunday, officials said.
Walla Walla County has a population of 60,760 people; 30,736 COVID-19 tests have been taken, 28,931 of those have returned negative for the virus.
Department of Community Health interim director Nancy Wenzel told county commissioners on Monday that 15% of all tests are currently returning as positive.
Oregon Health Authority reported 781 additional cases of people with COVID-19 around the state, bringing the total to 57,646. The state also reported four more related deaths for a toll of 765: that number does not yet include the Umatilla County deaths reported Monday.
The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,492 more residents have tested positive for the disease, bringing the state total to 131,532 cases. That includes 2,548 deaths, up by 29 from Sunday.