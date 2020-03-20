At a time when the public can’t visit Fort Walla Walla Museum, the gift shop can make its way to the public.
The museum’s store is offering crafting kits and games for purchase and curbside pickup as an alternative to time on the phone and computers for kids out of school from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During these stressful times, nostalgic games and storytelling can provide comfort and entertainment,” a message from the museum said.
Old-fashioned games, model builds and activity kits that include learning about rocks, easy weaving, calligraphy practice and building a model fort or miniature log cabin are among the offerings.
Orders can be placed through the store section of the museum site at fwwm.org or at 525-7703.